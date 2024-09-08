Heavy on Browns Hub

The Cleveland Browns are set to kick off their season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Return to the hub throughout game day for quarter-by-quarter highlights, news, stats and more.

For now, get prepared for the opener with our best bets, latest news and more.

Game info

Time/TV: Sunday 4:25 p.m., FOX

Spread: Browns -2.5

Moneyline: Cowboys (+115), Browns (-135)

Total: 41

Site: Huntington Bank Stadium, Cleveland

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Browns Best Bet: Cleveland -1.5

Browns -1.5 is looking like the best bet of the week. Cleveland is at home and bringing back almost all of their key defensive players, so expect them to make life tough for the Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

On the offensive side, the Browns have a loaded lineup with Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, and Elijah Moore, all ready to take advantage of a Cowboys secondary that’s missing All-Pro corner DaRon Bland. With that kind of firepower, Cleveland should cover the spread and come out on top, even if it takes a last-second Dustin Hopkins field goal.

Final Prediction: Browns 27, Cowboys 24

AI-Powered Player Props

• Browns WR Amari Cooper over 57.5 receiving yards

Cooper is facing the Cowboys for the first time since they dumped him for a fifth-round pick in 2022. Our AI assistant dfsPro projects that Cooper will have 81.16 yards against the Cowboys.

Full Amari Cooper Projections

• Browns TE David Njoku Over 43.5 receiving yards

Njoku should pick up where he left off last season, and now he has Deshaun Watson back throwing him the ball. Njoku exceeded this number in eight of the Browns’ final nine games last season. The dfsPro projects Njoku snagging five catches for 68.1 yards during the home opener.

Full David Njoku Projections

Get more with dfsPro

Browns Continue Wide Receiver Shuffle

The Browns brought back wide receiver David Bell on Saturday after waiving him earlier in the week. Bell was signed to the practice squad and won’t be active against the Cowboys.

Cleveland did sign Jaelon Darden to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team elevated cornerback Mike Ford Jr. and tackle Germain Ifedi.

Darden’s promotion to the active roster is more about bolstering special teams than adding receiver depth. A fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2021, Darden has played in 23 career games, including three with the Browns. He’s logged 56 punt returns, racking up 526 yards (9.4 average), and 23 kickoff returns for 468 yards (20.3 average).

The move also suggests the Browns are unlikely to sign former first-round pick Kadarius Toney, who recently worked out with the team.

Tom Brady is on the Call for Browns vs. Cowboys

The matchup between the Browns and Cowboys may have some extra eyes on it, with Tom Brady making his debut in the booth with Fox Sports.

“I think the thing that’s most exciting for me is getting back to NFL football, being up here in the booth,” Brady said on Saturday.”I get to cover a sport that I absolutely love, and I’m very excited about that. It kicks off tomorrow, I couldn’t be more excited about the matchup. Dallas is coming to Cleveland, it’s a great way for us to start the season, and it can’t get here fast enough.”

Play

Brady officially retired from football in 2023 after 23 seasons and winning seven Super Bowl titles. The Patriots legend received a 10-year, $375 million deal from Fox to become an analyst for NFL games, according to a 2022 report from Andrew Marchand.

“I’m sure he’ll do a great job,” Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio said this week. “He’s done great jobs with pretty much everything else he’s done. It’s cool.”

Myles Garrett Can Set Tone Against Parsons, Cowboys

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has a prime opportunity to make an early statement in his quest for a second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.

Garrett and the Browns are kicking off Week 1 with a bang, taking on the Dallas Cowboys in a marquee matchup. But the real showdown? Garrett vs. Micah Parsons.

CeeDee Lamb Ready for Browns’ Stellar Secondary

Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb knows he’s in for a tough test this Sunday as he prepares to face the formidable Cleveland Browns defense.

The Browns are returning all the key pieces of their dominant, league-leading defense from last season. Myles Garrett remains a relentless threat off the edge, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to be a disruptive force at linebacker, and their secondary ranks among the elite in the NFL.

Browns-Cowboys: Notes to Know

• The Browns lead the all-time series against the Cowboys 16-13, including a 9-5 record at home.

• The Browns and the Cowboys last faced off in 2020, with Cleveland claiming a 49-38 victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

• The last time the Browns beat the Cowboys in Cleveland was in 1988, when they beat Dallas 24-21 on Dec. 4, 1988.