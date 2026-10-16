Cowboys Give Concerning Update on Injured Starter for Week 6

There’s never a good time to be without a starter in the NFL, but there are certainly some moments that would qualify as worse than others. And it is not an appetizing prospect for the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday to drag their current sad-sack secondary to Green Bay to face a pair of Packers burner receivers. Yes, the Cowboys should have Joey Porter back on the field after last week’s illness forced him to miss the game against the Buccaneers, and that’s promising. But there are two sidelines on an NFL field, and only one Porter. That means DaRon Bland is likely to be guarding the other. Unless, that is, Cobie Durant can make a quick recovery.

And that’s looking dubious. Durant is out with a hamstring injury that he first incurred in Week 2 against the Commanders, and though he was spotted out on the practice field this week, his work was light and he is unlikely to be on the field on Sunday.

Cowboys a ‘Longshot’ to Have Cobie Durant

That was the verdict delivered by Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer. Durant is making progress, but apparently not enough for Sunday night, though he has not been ruled out officially. Ideally, Durant and Porter on the back edges would be a much tougher pairing for the Cowboys.

Said Schottenheimer: “Getting closer. I think he is doing well. He did some DB drills and things like that. He’s progressing. We’ll see how that, the weekend plays out, but I think he is a longshot for this game.”

That means that Packers speedsters Christian Watson and Matthew Golden stand as a potentially devastating 1-2 punch to be handled by Porter plus the clearly hobbled Bland and the also hobbled Shavon Revel. The Cowboys are already missing two key safeties, starter Jalen Thompson and veteran PJ Locke.

Watson and Golden had six catches each last week against the Bears, with Watson going for 143 yards and Golden for 123. They will play the Cowboys at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday.