Cowboys Make Final Decision on Joey Porter Jr. Before Packers Week 6 Game

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling into their Green Bay Packers showdown with some big questions ahead, including key injured players who are last-minute decisions.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is already out for the game, as he did not travel with the team. Another big question is cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s ankle injury.

Porter suffered an ankle injury in practice this week, and he is listed as questionable for the Packers game. His playing status is now clearer.

Dallas Cowboys Have a Plan for Joey Porter Jr. vs. Packers

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared the latest on Porter and what the plan is for him. The cornerback looks set for his second appearance of the season.

“Cowboys corner Joey Porter Jr. (questionable, ankle) is expected to play today vs Green Bay, per source.”

Porter has played only one game this season with the Cowboys, in their Week 4 win over the Houston Texans. A last-minute illness kept him out of Dallas’ Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While Porter has not produced any stats this season, he has also not allowed a reception in his direction. He spent the previous three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallas traded for Porter before the game against the Texans.

In his four-year NFL career, Porter has racked up 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and 1 sack in 48 games. He has allowed a 54% completion percentage and a 71.2 passer rating.

Joey Porter Jr. Appears to Be Playing for the Cowboys in Week 6

This was the update Cowboys fans needed to hear after some unwanted speculation surrounding Porter. Many believed he was faking the injury because he is unhappy with his contract situation, but he and the organization have since debunked that.

It’s unclear how much Porter will play, since this is only his second appearance for Dallas this year. The hope is that he can play more snaps for the Cowboys than he did in Week 4 and become an instant contributor.

Dallas needs Porter to step up and help the secondary after a rough start to the 2026 season. The unit has allowed at least 375 yards in the first five games. That is tied for the eighth-longest streak in NFL history and the longest in franchise history.

The Cowboys have made some defensive changes after hiring Mike Pettine as a defensive assistant. Dallas hopes Pettine can help first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker with the unit.

Getting Porter on the field and ready to play in the secondary would help the defense. He is a force on defense and a true CB1 shutdown corner who can take over a game.

Dallas faces a strong Packers offense that has picked up in the passing game over the last few weeks. That’s why it’s more important than ever for Porter to step up and get the job done on the outside.