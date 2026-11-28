One of the great failures of the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys–and as we watch the team bumble through this 2026 season, it is clear there were many failures–was the lack of attention paid to the cornerback room in terms of money spent and draft capital used. The Cowboys went heavy on safeties, signing two of their most expensive acquisitions of the winter (Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke) to the position and drafting Caleb Downs with the No. 11 pick. But the Cowboys did nothing, really, to address the problems at cornerback, seeming to rely on better health and development from Shavon Revel and DaRon Bland after each struggled following surgeries last year. The only real corner addition: Cobie Durant, who was given a one-year, $4 million contract.

Durant came in after four seasons with the Rams, who did not seek to keep him after last year. But the Cowboys had him as the only depth piece on the team.

Cobie Durant had Rough Showing for Cowboys

The Cowboys, of course, had to make up for their lack of movement at corner during the season, when they acquired Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers amid a contract dispute. Porter has been what the Cowboys needed at one corner, but between injuries and poor performance, the Cowboys are still especially weak in the secondary.

Durant got a chance to start against the Eagles, and while he had an interception, Philly QB Joe Milton targeted him frequently.

According to Cowboys analyst Tom Downey: “Cobie Durant allowed 156 yards in coverage vs. the Eagles (per PFF). That’s the most by a Cowboys CB since the DaRon Bland / Seahawks game in 2023.”

Not great. But given the way the Cowboys offseason went, predictable.