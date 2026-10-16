Bo Nix Ripped By Veteran NFL Quarterback Over ‘Disrespectful’ Performance

Thanks to an overtime interception of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold by Ja’Quan McMillian, the Denver Broncos won Thursday night’s bout, 17-14 that was sealed with a 53-yard field goal from Will Lutz.

Even though the pain and scrutiny will be focused on Darnold in the coming day(s), Bo Nix’s performance was hardly one to ride home about.

Nix went 17/27 for 107 passing yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, giving him a passer rating of 71.1.

In the wake of the closely-fought win, Amazon broadcast analyst Ryan Fitzptrick ripped into the third-year pro with some very harsh words.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Calls Out Bo Nix’s Peformance After TNF

“It was really frustrating to watch. Part of it for me is Bo Nix is not playing competitively. It’s almost disrespectful to the quarterback position how he’s playing football.” Fitzpatrick said on the broadcast after the game.

“First of all the guy doesn’t want to throw the the ball, that’s fine. He’s throwing to the flats, he’s throwing behind, but he has no trust from his coach. He’s not playing competitive football right now.”

“He’s not competing right now and that’s something he’s hung his hat on for the last two years. I don’t know if he’s still injured. I don’t know what’s going on but it’s not good enough.” Fitzpatrick finished, visibly fired up by Nix’s poor showing.

What is Going On With Bo Nix in 2026?

Nix has not been the same player that saw consistent success in the 2025 season. The Broncos ranked 13th in passing offense and 12th in total offense in 2025. Denver now rank 28th and 31st in those same categories just one year later.

As Fitzpatrick alluded to, Nix suffered a major ankle injury in the divisional round of the playoffs in January, and it’s possible that he has not quite fully gotten back to 100% despite having been cleared to play since the start of the 2026 season.

It is also worth pointing out that the Broncos have had a gruelling schedule to start the year. All six of Denver’s opponents so far made the playoffs in 2025, and two of them make up last year’s NFC Conference Championship. So Nix has not had any easy rides against mediocre defenses (with perhaps the exception of the Chargers) – yet.

But if things do not start to look up, expect the criticisms and boos to get louder.