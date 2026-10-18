Bo Nix Given Strange Reason for 2026 Regression – Report

One of the unexpected, and indeed undesired surprises of the 2026 season for the Denver Broncos has been the swift regression of quarterback Bo Nix and the passing offense.

Nix’s passer rating has decreased from 87.8 to 79.4 since the 2025 regular season, and even more strikingly the Broncos’ passing offense has gone from being 13th ranked in 2025 220.4 yards per game to 28th ranked in 2026 with 168 yards per game through the air.

Change in Terminology Played a ‘Role’ in Bo Nix Regression

According to a report by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the reason; or at least a good chunk of the root of Nix’s problems this season has been due to the change in wording and offensive terminology of the plays that was brought in by offensive coordinator and recently-demoted play-caller Davis Webb.

“Per Jay Glazer, the #Broncos changed their offensive terminology when Davis Webb became OC in the offseason. When Sean Payton took play-calling duties back from Webb, he switched it back to his terminology.” Ari Meirov posted on X.

“All the changing verbiage has played a role in Bo Nix’s struggles. Payton is confident Nix will be fine.”

Bo Nix Has Not Been the Same Player in 2026

Nix’s problems in the passing game were put under a microscope on Thursday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, in which both he and opposing QB Sam Darnold put on less-than-ideal displays. The third-year pro threw for 107 yards with 3.96 yards per attempt, for no touchdowns or interceptions.

This prompted former NFL quarterback and and Amazon Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick to go scorched-earth on Nix in the post-game broadcast.

Now that head coach Sean Payton has returned to play-calling duties and changed the language back, the hope will be that the team will see a Nix far more similar to the signal caller that lead them to the AFC Championship Game this past January.