Ex-Broncos DT Stopped Titans Teammate From Retrieving Gun: Reports

When it comes to avoiding a massive tragedy, the Tennessee Titans may have former Denver Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to thank.

According to multiple reports, Franklin-Myers stepped in and stopped teammate Jordan Elliott from retrieving. a gun from his car following a practice dispute with offensive lineman JC Latham.

“A heated altercation on the Tennessee Titans practice field nearly boiled over into something much more serious last Thursday, according to multiple league sources,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on Tuesday. “Employed at the time by the Titans, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott got into an argument with offensive tackle JC Latham stemming from Elliott and Latham tangling play. After being told to leave the field, Elliott, who was officially released Tuesday after this incident transpired last Thursday, took off his pads on the sideline and stormed out of the Titans’ training facility. Elliott went to his car in the players’ parking area to retrieve his gun, presumably to confront Latham with the entire sequence captured by security cameras, per sources. The peacemaker that talked Elliott down, per sources: Titans veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.”

Tuesday morning, Franklin-Myers was being praised as a hero.

“Former Bronco John Franklin–Myers to the rescue,” 9News Denver’s Mike Klis wrote on his official X account.

“After being told to leave the field, Elliott took off his pads and stormed out of the facility, then went to the players’ lot. Security cameras captured the sequence,” CFB Home wrote on its official X account. “Veteran DL John Franklin-Myers talked him down, and no one was hurt.”

Franklin-Myers Signed Massive Deal With Titans

The Titans stepped in to steal Franklin-Myers from the Broncos in free agency with a 3-year, $63 million contract.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called it one of the NFL’s best offseason moves.

“John Franklin-Myers doesn’t have any Pro Bowl or All-Pro seasons on his resume, but he’s one of the most productive versatile defensive linemen who can play in even and odd-man fronts,” Moton wrote. “The 29-year-old logged at least seven sacks in consecutive seasons. Now, he reunites with defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh, who was his lead skipper with the New York Jets. Franklin-Myers and Jeffery Simmons will be a game-wrecking interior duo.”

Gun Incident Reminiscent of 2010 NBA Scandal

The incident immediately drew comparisons to a 2010 NBA scandal in which Washington Wizards guards Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton drew guns on each other in the locker room.

Arenas was eventually suspended for 50 games, charged with felony gun possession, and received 2 years’ probation after pleading guilty, along with being sentenced to serve 30 days in a halfway house.

Crittenton was suspended for 38 games and sentenced to one year’s probation on a misdemeanor gun charge. He was later convicted of killing a woman in Los Angeles in 2015 and sentenced to 23 years in prison on a manslaughter charge — a sentence eventually reduced to 10 years.