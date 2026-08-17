Super Bowl Champ Still Eyeing Broncos Move Amid Legend’s Comments

Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe wanted Von Miller back in blue and orange.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Payton missed (or rather, passed) on ample opportunity to do so this offseason, with Miller signing a one-year deal with his home-state team, the Dallas Cowboys, but Miller is also holding out hope.

Coming off a productive season with the Washington Commanders, there could still be time to make it happen.

Von Miller Gets Honest About Broncos After Shannon Sharpe’s Comments

“Man, Von, I’m happy for you,” Sharpe told Miller on “Nightcap” on August 17. “Obviously, I would have liked for you to finish your career with the Broncos. But that, seemingly, wasn’t in the cards.”

Miller told Sharpe that the Cowboys had always been an option, as the first team to contact him in free agency and due to his roots and ties to the area.

The DeSoto native and former Texas A&M Aggies star still has eyes for the Broncos, though.

Asked directly about possibly retiring after this season if he repeats his 9.0-sack mark from 2025, Miller told Sharpe that it “depends,” and that he doesn’t want to be a guy that outstayed your welcome in the NFL.

However, Miller also admitted, “You don’t ever want to leave too early either though,” citing his lingering interest in returning to the Broncos.

He is all-in on the Cowboys for now, though.

“This is another opportunity for me to go out there and play. I was hoping that the Denver Broncos would call, or Buffalo Bills,” Miller said. “Maybe I’ll get another opportunity at that. But I can only take advantage of the present moment, and I got a incredible opportunity to play with a great team.”

Von Miller Surrounded By Familiar Faces

Miller spoke excitedly about the many preexisting relationships he has with players and staff on the Cowboys, several of which are from his Brocos days.

“I know Christian Parker really well. Rashan Gary, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, they all came to my pass rush summit this year. Donovan Ezeiruaku, I know him pretty well as well. P.J. Locke was my teammate in Denver. Javonte Williams–I’m familiar with a lot of these guys on this football team.”

“I got an incredible team to be around, and I’m excited about it.”

Miller said it still had not fully sunk in with him yet that he was a Cowboy, but his mention of the Broncos will come up if Dallas starts slow and falls out of contention by the NFL trade deadline in November.

Sharpe’s opening message about Miller’s legacy was particularly fitting, given all his Broncos connections on the Cowboys.

Miller will always be a Bronco.

“I don’t care where he go,” Sharpe said. “He can go to the Rams, he can go to the Bills, he goes to the Commanders, he can finish with the Cowboys. But he know; he Broncos Country through and through.”

Von Miller Remains Confident

Miller, who has long made his wish about returning to the Broncos clear, does not doubt his ability to make an impact on the field, even in a limited role, or in the locker room. He has also played for the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders.

“Man, they can say what they want to say about my on-the-field production. But there’s no question about it; I am the best teammate in the history of the National Football League. When it comes to being a great teammate, I just know how to do it. I’ve been doing it for a long time. I know how to bring the guys together. I know how to win my guys over. Every team that I’ve ever been on, it’s not a guy in their locker room that will say anything bad about me. And that’s what I care about with the Dallas Cowboys,” Miller told Sharpe.

“They can say what they want to say. I’m worth 10 to 13 plays a game. I can win 10 to 13 plays a game, and that’s with me not even stepping on the football field. It’s just the type of knowledge of the game that I know, and to be able to get the guys to play around me to a level that they wouldn’t normally play. And that has nothing to do with the type of skill that I can bring on the football field.”

Miller said he “can still walk into eight to 10 sacks right now,” adding, “Just being the type of player that I am, even at this stage in my career, I still feel like I can be effective.

Miller said this season with the Cowboys is going to be “dope.” Still, speculation about a return to the Broncos will quickly resume. If not by the trade deadline, then next offseason when free agency begins, if he remains productive and decides to play a 17th NFL season.