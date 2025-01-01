Broncos QB Bo Nix Beats Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Amid Historic Season

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos lost their first meeting against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and the rookie will not exactly get his chance for redemption in Week 18.

Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs’ starters are expected to sit.

Nix must settle for beating the three-time Super Bowl champion in fan voting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

“Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson were the fans’ top 3 vote getters among AFC QBs,” 9News Mike Klis posted on X on December 31. “Bo Nix was 4th – ahead of Patrick Mahomes.”

Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels led all QBs in fan voting. Nix still checked in ahead of prominent passers like two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, a Super Bowl runner-up, and 2024 surprise breakout star Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

Nix has completed 65.1% of his passes for 3,454 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions through 16 games. He has set the Broncos’ franchise records in passing attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns, and wins.

Kansas City has already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Mahomes and 1s have two weeks off before attempting to make NFL history.

The Broncos could still need to win to make the win to make the postseason.

If the final vote looks similar to this one, Nix would need at least one of Allen, Burrow, or Jackson to back out to make the Pro Bowl as an alternate. That is possible if one makes it to the Super Bowl unless the Broncos make the playoffs and Nix delivers on his goal of reaching the big game.

Broncos’ Defensive Duo Lead Positions in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Nix is not the only Broncos player making headway in Pro Bowl voting after the fans weighed in. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and edge rusher Nik Bonitto lead their respective positions after the count. Surtain is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

Per Pro Football Reference, he has allowed 59.3% completion, tying a career-worst mark. He is also allowing career-bests in yards per completion (8.5), target (5.1), and passer rating (55.6).

Multiple betting sites also have Surtain as the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Broncos corner has tied his career high with 4 interceptions and leads the league with 132 return yards on such plays.

Bonitto is a little further down the list, but he is having a career year too. He is sixth in the NFL in sacks with 11.5 entering Week 18. He is one of two players with an interception returned for a touchdown and a score off a recovered fumble. Taron Johnson of the Buffalo Bills is the other.

Bo Nix, Broncos Perform Well in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

The Broncos have 14 players who showed up in the fan vote, which counts for one-third of the total tally. Defensive lineman Zach Allen ranks No. 2 among defensive tackles, putting him on track for his first career appearance.

Right guard Quinn Meinerz leads his position in the AFC, as does return man Marvin Mims Jr.

Wil Lutz is fourth among kickers, where only one can make it.

Punter Riley Dixon is fourth at his position too. Fullback Michael Burton and wide receiver Courtland Sutton finished sixth while Tremon Smith finished seventh among special teams players.

Garett Bolles is eighth among offensive tackles as is Brandon Jones among safeties. Long snapper Mitchell Fraboni finished ninth.