Lions Coach Makes Emotional Jack Campbell Admission Amid His Scary Injury

The past few days have been difficult for the Detroit Lions and everyone close to linebacker Jack Campbell, teammates and family alike. The All-Pro is currently battling a scary neck injury sustained in the Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings. An uncertainty clouds his future in football, but the Lions fraternity believes he has the fighting spirit to bounce back.

The Lions assistant head coach and safety coach, Jim O’Neil, talked about Jack Campbell today while talking to the press, where he applauded the linebacker’s fighting spirit, as concern grows over his future.

“Thoughts and prayers, obviously, with Jack and his family as they’re going through what they’re going through,” Jim O’Neil said. “A lot of emotions in the game of football, and one emotion you kind of condition yourself not to let creep into your brain is fear. And then obviously, when Jack went down, I think everybody felt it. And it was a tough situation, but there’s no doubt Jack’s a warrior, and he’s going to come through it. He’s going to come through it.”

Jack Campbell has been one of the key pieces of the Lions’ defense, and his shoes will not be easy to fill, but the franchise will be determined to honor the LB moving forward.

Lions Rally Behind Jack Campbell As He Faces Difficult Road To Recovery

What looked like a simple play became a concerning neck injury for Jack Campbell last Sunday. When he went to tackle the Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, his head awkwardly hit the lower body, causing the injury. While the 26-year-old has been battling the injury alone, he has a lot of support from his Lions teammates and coaching staff, as coach Jim O’Neil insisted.

“And I think it’s awesome. I think it’s awesome how the team rallied behind him. I think it’s awesome how they’re going to play for him and how they’ve prepared like him all week,” O’Neil stated during the same press conference. “So again, thoughts and prayers with their family. I know they’ve got a long road to go, but Jack’s a monster. He’s going to come out of it.”

Campbell was roped in by the Lions in the first round of the 2023 draft. Since his rookie year, the linebacker has played every regular-season game, featuring 51 games in his first three seasons. This season, he featured in 7 games, so the Week 9 Dolphins game will be the first time he will miss NFL regular-season action. With 57 tackles, he continued his great run from last season, so replacing him would be a challenge for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Lions Face Crucial Test After Losing Two Linebackers To Injury

Besides Jack Campbell, rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder also went down with a season-ending injury in the last game, so the Lions don’t have many options in the LB room.

For now, the veteran Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes could be the favorite to be his replacement. He is a starter (6 starts this season) and has experience playing as middle linebacker.

Regardless, Jack’s injury left a hole in the Lions’ defense last week, but it didn’t break the team spirit, as they secured the win in his honor. Taking the latest comment from Jim O’Neil into consideration, the real test will be whether the defense can channel the same energy in the Dolphins clash.