NFL Announces Suspension For Former Lions Safety

Former Detroit Lions safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson, who is now with the Buffalo Bills, found himself going viral for a recent stunning incident in which he spat in the direction of Brock Bowers during their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gardner-Johnson was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, and now, he’s found out the rest of his punishment.

The NFL has suspended him for one game, meaning that he’ll be ineligible to play in their next game on Nov. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens; the Bills are currently in their bye week.

Former Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson Has Been Suspended For His Spitting Incident

The NFL announced that Gardner-Johnson has been suspended for Buffalo’s next game, which takes place on Nov. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, as they’re currently in their bye week.

The news was reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who provided the following update on social media:

“Bills safety C.J. Gardner–Johnson is being suspended one game after cameras captured him spitting at Raiders TE Brock Bowers,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following the game, Gardner-Johnson issued an apology on social media, saying that he crossed a line that shouldn’t be.

“My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed,” Gardner-Johnson posted on his Instagram story. “The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game.

“I love this game, I respect this game, and I will always protect the integrity of this game. MY actions will speak louder than my words moving forward.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Previously Played For The Lions

Gardner-Johnson, who started his career with the New Orleans Saints, spent one injury-shortened season with the Lions in 2023.

He suffered a leg injury during training camp but avoided major damage and was cleared to begin the season as a starter. But he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 against Seattle, forcing him to miss the next 14 games.

He returned for Detroit’s regular-season finale against Minnesota in January 2024, and had four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception as part of a win.

He’s also played two stints for the Philadelphia Eagles along with the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, and Bills.