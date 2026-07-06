NFL Puts Spotlight on C.J. Stroud Amid Texans Uncertainty

The Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud have not made much progress toward a long-term contract extension, putting a lot on the line for both sides entering the 2026 season. Stroud, for his part, has made several changes this offseason.

The league has taken notice.

Stroud garnered attention from the league for some of the changes he has made this offseason and in his career so far.

Texans’ C.J. Stroud’s Changes Draw Attention From NFL

Stroud is coming off a polarizing 2025 season, showing real progress in Year 1 under Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley, but unraveling in a turnover-filled postseason run.

This offseason, Stroud drew strong praise for the work he has done during the OTAs and mandatory minicamp, which he was limited in last spring amid a strained pectoral muscle. He also made several changes to his appearance.

Among other things, Stroud cut his hair and added some tattoos.

“Year [No. 4 emoji] for @CJ7STROUD,” the NFL posted on X on July 6, including side-by-side shots of Stroud from his rookie season and heading into the 2026 campaign.

The changes may be superficial. Stroud still presents himself in much the same way to media members during the offseason program. He did take a firmer stance about his future with the Texans, though.

Regardless, the changes are significant for Stroud as he looks to secure his future.

C.J. Stroud at Heart of Uncertainty Around Texans

The uncertainty around Stroud has extended to the Texans as a whole heading into training camp this year.

The Athletic’s Mike Jones asked if the Texans have done enough to support their fourth-year quarterback and, more importantly, if Stroud is ready to “display the growth necessary for Houston to live up to its potential,” calling it Houston’s “most outstanding question.”

Colleague Jacob Robinson listed the Texans as one of his four teams with “big concerns.”

ESPN’s Mike Clay called the Texans’ offensive line its “biggest weakness” heading into training camp, writing on July 6, “This group is perhaps the NFL’s shakiest starting five and remains a major concern after finishing last in run block win rate (68.4%) and 30th in pass block win rate (55.5%) last season.”

Clay added, “This unit can improve in 2026, but there’s plenty of uncertainty,” which is an ominous proposition for Stroud.

C.J. Stroud on Downward Trend

While the focus has been on Stroud’s postseason performance, the reality the Texans face is that he has regressed in back-to-back seasons.

Pro Football Focus noted Stroud’s passer rating and WAR (wins above replacement) have both fallen over the past two years, even with his rankings spiking in 2024. Perhaps surprisingly, then, his EPA per play rebounded after dipping into the negative in his second season.

Still, he had his worst and fourth-worst outings in the playoffs.

That is a lot for the Texans to consider. It could explain some of the hesitation to give him a long-term contract extension.

Likewise, Stroud almost certainly would prefer to sign a deal coming off a stronger season. That gives him additional incentive for the bounce-back campaign he is working towards. Indeed, there is a lot on the line for Stroud and the Texans in 2026.