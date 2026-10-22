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Indianapolis Colts’ $46 Million DT Predicted To Sign With NFC Contender

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts on field during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have several players on the trade block heading into Week 7.

In the mix is a 32-year-old defensive tackle who one NFL writer named a fit for an NFC contender.

Colts’ DeForest Buckner Named Fit for NFC Team

DeForest Buckner
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Buckner could find his new home with the San Francisco 49ers.

He suspects that with the recent firing of Chris Ballard, roster changes may be coming soon.

“Interim general manager Ed Dodds — along with franchise ownership — may soon consider selling off pieces, as the Miami Dolphins did after firing GM Chris Grier last season,” he wrote. “DeForest Buckner would be a logical trade chip if that is the case. Premier defensive tackles generally command strong returns, and Buckner is still one of those, even at 32.”

Knox added, “The three-time Pro Bowler is also playing in the final year of his current contract. Trading him would provide some cap relief while allowing the Colts to acquire something in return for a player who could leave in free agency next spring.”

DeForest Buckner
GettyDeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after recovering a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This marks Buckner’s 11th season in the NFL.

While the majority of his career — seven years — has been spent in Indianapolis, he spent his first four seasons with the 49ers.

Perhaps a reunion is overdue?

The 49ers selected him with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

So far this season, he has logged 26 total tackles (nine solo, 17 assisted) with four sacks.

Last year, he registered 47 total tackles (30 solo, 17 assisted) with four sacks.

A reunion between San Francisco and Buckner would be interesting, and he has expressed frustration with the Colts’ performance this season.

The reliable pass-rushing interior defensive lineman is likely to draw plenty of interest.

Where Do the Colts Currently Stand?

Shane Steichen
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 14: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Heading into Week 7, Indianapolis is 2-4 overall.

They are ranked second in the AFC South, just behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2).

The Houston Texans (2-4) and the Tennessee Titans (1-5) come in third and fourth, respectively.

With their 26-20 eyesore behind them, the Colts are now approaching a clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

For reference, the Vikings lead the NFC North with a clean 5-0 overall record.

Kevin O'Connell
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Head coach Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the first half of a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

In other words, Indianapolis is gearing up for a tough matchup on the road.

Can the Colts get themselves back on track?

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Indianapolis Colts’ $46 Million DT Predicted To Sign With NFC Contender

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