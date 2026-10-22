Indianapolis Colts’ $46 Million DT Predicted To Sign With NFC Contender

The Indianapolis Colts have several players on the trade block heading into Week 7.

In the mix is a 32-year-old defensive tackle who one NFL writer named a fit for an NFC contender.

Colts’ DeForest Buckner Named Fit for NFC Team

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Buckner could find his new home with the San Francisco 49ers.

He suspects that with the recent firing of Chris Ballard, roster changes may be coming soon.

“Interim general manager Ed Dodds — along with franchise ownership — may soon consider selling off pieces, as the Miami Dolphins did after firing GM Chris Grier last season,” he wrote. “DeForest Buckner would be a logical trade chip if that is the case. Premier defensive tackles generally command strong returns, and Buckner is still one of those, even at 32.”

Knox added, “The three-time Pro Bowler is also playing in the final year of his current contract. Trading him would provide some cap relief while allowing the Colts to acquire something in return for a player who could leave in free agency next spring.”

This marks Buckner’s 11th season in the NFL.

While the majority of his career — seven years — has been spent in Indianapolis, he spent his first four seasons with the 49ers.

Perhaps a reunion is overdue?

The 49ers selected him with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

So far this season, he has logged 26 total tackles (nine solo, 17 assisted) with four sacks.

Last year, he registered 47 total tackles (30 solo, 17 assisted) with four sacks.

A reunion between San Francisco and Buckner would be interesting, and he has expressed frustration with the Colts’ performance this season.

The reliable pass-rushing interior defensive lineman is likely to draw plenty of interest.

Where Do the Colts Currently Stand?

Heading into Week 7, Indianapolis is 2-4 overall.

They are ranked second in the AFC South, just behind the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2).

The Houston Texans (2-4) and the Tennessee Titans (1-5) come in third and fourth, respectively.

With their 26-20 eyesore behind them, the Colts are now approaching a clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

For reference, the Vikings lead the NFC North with a clean 5-0 overall record.

In other words, Indianapolis is gearing up for a tough matchup on the road.

Can the Colts get themselves back on track?