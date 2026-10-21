Titans HC Robert Saleh Calls DT Pulling Gun On Teammate A ‘Cry For Help’

The Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh is still rooting for DT Jordan Elliott.

The Titans released Elliott on Tuesday after an “incident” at the team facility, which later turned out to be a heated altercation between Elliott and Titans offensive lineman JC Latham. Elliott reportedly retrieved a gun following the altercation and was cut shortly after from the team.

Yet, Saleh says he will “stand on the table for Jordan’s character.”

Titans HC Robert Saleh Suggests Jordan Elliott Could Have Been Suffering With Mental Health Issues

In his media appearance Wednesday, hours after the news broke, Saleh genuinely defended Elliott for carrying a gun during a team practice.

“Unfortunately, rules are rules with regard to guns on property. And sometimes it’s far greater than the knee-jerk reaction of kicking somebody when they’re down.”

“He had a terrible lapse in judgment that I recognize as a call for help more than a criminal act,” Saleh added.

“The first question that I think everyone forgets to ask is ‘Why would a great man – a great father, a man who shows up on time every day, works his (expletive) off every day, contributes the way he’s supposed to contribute, is well-liked in the locker room – why would he go off the rails and grab a gun?’ And to me, those are small signs of a cry for help. Obviously, there’s something greater happening. It’s unfortunate the way it went down. As far as Jordan’s concerned and the locker room and all that, I think people see it differently here than the knee-jerk reaction of the world.”

The Titans head coach hinted that Elliott could potentially be struggling with his mental health, and that could have been part of the reason for the gun incident.

Saleh Vouching for Elliott’s Character

And Saleh’s word didn’t end there. Although there was no future for Elliott with the Titans after the incident, Saleh went all out to actually give a glowing recommendation to other teams, vouching for the linebacker’s skills.

“These kids go through a lot. I will stand on the table for Jordan’s character. My message to 31 other teams: If you need a hell of a run-stopping DT that can help for a playoff run, give me a call. I’ll tell you everything you need to know about him. He’s a good man. Had a terrible lapse in judgment.”

According to Ari Meirov, Titans defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers helped to deescalate the situation, and no one was hurt.

The Titans notified the NFL of the incident, which is currently being reviewed by the league. Elliott potentially faces punishment or severe fines.

“On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter,” the Titans said in a statement Tuesday.

Prior to his release, Elliott was in the first year of a two-year, $8 million deal he signed with the Titans in March. He totaled 11 tackles in five games with one start.