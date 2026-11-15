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Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? Why Colts’ TE Has No Catches

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Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren
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Colts' star tight end Tyler Warren appeared to suffer a groin injury at practice on Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts traded away their top-two wide receivers — healthy ones at least — on Tuesday. They sent Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs and Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers.

That would open things up for talented tight end Tyler Warren, you’d think. Sure, defenses could key on him more, but he’d have to get targets, right?

Well, on Sunday, that was hardly the case.

The Colts found themselves in a battle with the Miami Dolphins, and Warren was hardly getting the football.

Midway through the third quarter, Warren had no catches.

Is Tyler Warren Playing Today?

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 14: Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Yes, Colts tight end Tyler Warren is playing on Sunday.

The easiest way to know that: He had a 3-yard rush out of a fullback position during the first half.

Despite that, Warren didn’t have a catch by halftime. He had been targeted just once, an incompletion.

Is Tyler Warren Hurt?

Tyler Warren
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 12: Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There was a portion of Sunday’s game in which Warren went into the blue medical tent with a potential injury.

After that, he returned to the game, though, so it seems like a non-issue.

Colts TE Depth Chart

Tyler Warren
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 07: Tyler Warren #84 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Ifeatu Melifonwu #9 of the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Colts are without Mo Alie-Cox right now. He was recently placed on injured reserve. Drew Ogletree is also injured.

That leaves two tight ends behind Warren on Sunday: Will Mallory and Pharaoh Brown.

Warren is clearly the TE1 here, so there’s no easy explanation for why he isn’t getting the ball thrown his way.

It seems the Colts would be wise to do that more, but for the majority of Sunday’s game, it’s like Indy didn’t feel like prioritizing any throws to Warren.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? Why Colts’ TE Has No Catches

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