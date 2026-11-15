Is Tyler Warren Playing Today? Why Colts’ TE Has No Catches

The Indianapolis Colts traded away their top-two wide receivers — healthy ones at least — on Tuesday. They sent Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs and Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers.

That would open things up for talented tight end Tyler Warren, you’d think. Sure, defenses could key on him more, but he’d have to get targets, right?

Well, on Sunday, that was hardly the case.

The Colts found themselves in a battle with the Miami Dolphins, and Warren was hardly getting the football.

Midway through the third quarter, Warren had no catches.

Is Tyler Warren Playing Today?

Yes, Colts tight end Tyler Warren is playing on Sunday.

The easiest way to know that: He had a 3-yard rush out of a fullback position during the first half.

Despite that, Warren didn’t have a catch by halftime. He had been targeted just once, an incompletion.

Is Tyler Warren Hurt?

There was a portion of Sunday’s game in which Warren went into the blue medical tent with a potential injury.

After that, he returned to the game, though, so it seems like a non-issue.

Colts TE Depth Chart

The Colts are without Mo Alie-Cox right now. He was recently placed on injured reserve. Drew Ogletree is also injured.

That leaves two tight ends behind Warren on Sunday: Will Mallory and Pharaoh Brown.

Warren is clearly the TE1 here, so there’s no easy explanation for why he isn’t getting the ball thrown his way.

It seems the Colts would be wise to do that more, but for the majority of Sunday’s game, it’s like Indy didn’t feel like prioritizing any throws to Warren.