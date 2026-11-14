Colts Add WR to Roster After Trades

The Indianapolis Colts traded away a pair of wide receivers on Tuesday before the NFL trade deadline. Josh Downs now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Keenan Allen is with the San Francisco 49ers.

While that certainly depletes the Colts’ options in the passing game, it also creates opportunities — someone is going to have to play wide receiver, after all.

The group that was already known includes Laquon Treadwell, Anthony Gould, Deion Burks, Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

But before the Colts take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, they added another wide receiver to their roster.

Colts Add WR to Roster

The Colts announced on Saturday that they’re elevating Quez Watkins to the active roster.

Watkins was already on the Colts’ practice squad, so he knows how they operate.

If Watkins gets onto the field against the Dolphins, it’ll be his Colts debut.

It’s not clear whether Watkins could potentially have a big role. It seems more likely that he’ll just provide depth.

But he does have a few positive moments in his NFL past, so it’s worth paying attention if Watkins does indeed get onto the field.

Quez Watkins Career Timeline

Watkins was originally a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi.

He stayed with Philly for the majority of his career so far.

Watkins caught seven passes as a rookie, then had a career year in 2021 with 43 catches for 647 yards and a touchdown.

In 2022, Watkins brought in 33 passes for 354 yards and three TDs.

Then in 2023, Watkins had 15 catches for 142 yards and a score.

Watkins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency following that year, then spent the entire 2024 season on their practice squad.

The Arizona Cardinals brought Watkins in for the 2025 preseason but waived him before the campaign began.

The Eagles then kept Watkins on their practice squad for most of the 2025 season.

Philly waived Watkins in August this year, and the Colts signed him to the practice squad on Oct. 6.

Now, Watkins is heading toward an opportunity to appear in his first NFL regular season game out of an Eagles uniform.