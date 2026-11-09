Ex-Jaguars Star Traded to Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been quite active in the NFL trade market on Monday.

By the end of everyone’s lunch break, they had acquired safety Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints.

They’ve been so busy that it apparently rubbed off on one of their former players, too.

Andre Cisco began his NFL career with the Jaguars, and now he’s on the move, too.

Andre Cisco Trade

Andre Cisco, who now plays for the New York Jets, is on the final year of his contract. That made him a logical trade candidate.

On Monday, the Jets traded him to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round pick. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had the initial breaking news of the trade.

Cisco goes from a Jets team that is likely out of contention to a Lions team trying to keep up in the absolutely incredible NFC North Division.

Andre Cisco Career Timeline

Cisco was a college star and interception machine at Syracuse University. That earned him a selection in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, with the No. 65 overall pick, right at the start of the third round.

He played his first four seasons for the Jags.

As a rookie, Cisco was a backup and had 26 tackles in 17 games.

He broke into the starting lineup in year two and played in 15 games, making three interceptions and 73 tackles.

In 15 more games in 2023, Cisco nabbed four interceptions and tallied 62 tackles.

Cisco got 16 games in his final Jaguars season in 2024, putting up 68 tackles and grabbing one interception.

He headed for the Jets for the 2025 season and was limited by injuries to just eight games. He made 41 tackles.

Cisco had then played in all nine games this season, including four starts as the Jets began to mix up their secondary looks. Cisco had 23 tackles so far this season, including a sack.

The Lions have dealt with injuries to their secondary throughout this season, so it was expected they’d pursue a defensive back before Tuesday’s trade deadline. They got an exciting one in Cisco.