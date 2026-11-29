The Jacksonville Jaguars have a different wide receiver depth chart on Sunday. Parker Washington is out with a shoulder injury, potentially for multiple weeks.

That hasn’t resulted in much of a change for Brian Thomas Jr., though, as the Jags play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.

BTJ has been frustrating from a stats perspective all season, and that hasn’t changed in the first half Sunday even with Washington out.

Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today?

Yes, Brian Thomas Jr. is playing on Sunday for the Jaguars in Week 12.

In fact, he’s been playing a lot. The Jags have had Thomas on the field often.

He just doesn’t have a single catch in the first half.

The Jaguars have completed passes to Josh Cameron, Travis Hunter, Jakobi Meyers and even CJ Williams — but not to Thomas.

Thomas did have one target in the first half.

Why Brian Thomas Jr. Has No Stats

The Jaguars have used Thomas in a helpful but non-stats role for most of this season.

When Thomas is on the field for pass plays, he usually runs deep. The problem is that QB Trevor Lawrence doesn’t usually throw it to Thomas when he runs deep.

Thomas’ role is to take the top off the defense. He opens up the rest of the field for all of those other talented wide receviers.

But unlike his rookie year, when Thomas was often targeted down the field, he doesn’t get those throws often anymore.

The Jaguars obviously still feel BTJ is valuable enough that they didn’t trade him before the deadline earlier in November.

But Washington’s absence didn’t change anything for Thomas.