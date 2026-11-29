The NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative is taking over, allowing players to represent a purpose close to their heart when they take the field.

For Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez, it’s a particularly meaningful opportunity to remember his mother, who died three years ago.

Rodriguez will stand out when he’s on the field in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans in part due to the lavender color of his cleats.

He’ll also be out there more than usual. Starting RB Bhayshul Tuten is out due to injury on Sunday, and so Rodriguez should have a hefty workload.

All the while, he’ll be keeping his mother close to his heart, and represented on his feet.

What Happened to Chris Rodriguez’s Mother?

Rodriguez lost his mother due to lupus three years ago. Stephanie Thornton died in 2023.

For his cause on his cleats, Rodriguez chose to represent the Lupus Foundation of America.

“I am proud to represent and raise awareness for the Lupus Foundation of America this Sunday,” Rodriguez said in a statement released by the Jaguars. “I’ve seen firsthand how difficult dealing with this disease can be and awareness is the first step towards improving treatments and finding a cure. My mother battled Lupus and she is with me every time I lace up my cleats, but this week I wear them in her honor.”

The cleats will feature the logo of the Lupus Foundation of America, and they also appear to depict his mother.

Rodriguez once said in an interview about his mother: “She believed in me before I believed in myself. She was a tremendous mother.”

Other Jaguars Causes on Cleats

The Jags announced that 40 players and 17 coaches and staff members are representing causes on their cleats.

Trevor Lawrence is repping his nonprofit organization, the Lawrence Sunshine Club.

“Jacksonville is home for Marissa and me, and we’re committed to investing in this community that has shown us so much love,” Lawrence said in a statement. “Through the Lawrence Sunshine Club, we want to close the experience gap for youth in Northeast Florida by creating opportunities that open doors, broaden horizons and help children discover their own potential.”

Travon Walker is also representing his own organization, the Travon Walker Foundation.

Foyesade Oluokun is representing Lift for Life Academy, where he volunteered as a math tutor when he was a high school senior in his hometown of St. Louis.

“I have enjoyed supporting the school and watching it grow, not only by helping students get into college, but also by introducing them to various career pathways,” Oluokun said. “As someone who grew up in St. Louis, this cause is especially meaningful to me. Lift for Life’s core values, Failure Is Not an Option and Educate, Empower, Uplift continue to inspire the work being done to help students succeed.”