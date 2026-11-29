The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 12 looking to get back on track after they suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of the New York Giants last weekend. They will have a great opportunity to do just that, as a matchup against the one-win Tennessee Titans awaits this team on Sunday.

If all goes according to plan, the Jags could get to pull their starters early in this one, which would mean that backup quarterback Quinn Ewers would get some time on the field in place of Trevor Lawrence. However, with kickoff quickly approaching, Jacksonville has received a surprising update on Ewers’ injury status for this game that will catch fans’ attention.

Jaguars Made Quinn Ewers a Late Addition to Their Week 12 Injury Report

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, the Jaguars swung a trade with the Miami Dolphins for Ewers, bringing the 2025 seventh-round pick in to be Lawrence’s backup. Once a highly-touted quarterback prospect, Ewers has upside, and the Jags were intrigued at the possibility of getting a closer look at his development behind the scenes.

In four games (three starts) with the Dolphins as a rookie, Ewers was mediocre at best, as he completed 55 of his 83 pass attempts for 622 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Yes, he was playing in a very limited Miami offense, but many of the concerns surrounding Ewers coming out of college reared their ugly head during his time on the field.

With Jacksonville this year, Ewers has taken the field in only two games, completing one of his three pass attempts for eight yards. If the Jaguars wind up blowing out the Titans, Ewers could get some mop-up duty work under center. However, it was revealed ahead of this game that he and kicker Cam Little would be added to the injury report, as both guys are dealing with an illness on Sunday.

“Jaguars say K Cam Little and QB Quinn Ewers have an illness, but both are expected to be active for today’s game,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Jaguars Expecting to Cruise to Victory in Week 12

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 22: Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the third quarter of a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 22, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

As expected, both Ewers and Little are active for this game, but it may be worth remembering as the game unfolds that neither guy is fully healthy. If there were truly concerns about their ability to play, though, they would have been ruled out, so this should wind up just being a small footnote for fans ahead of the game.

Jacksonville is banged up heading into this game, as two of its top offensive playmakers, Parker Washington and Bhayshul Tuten, are inactive on Sunday. And yet, the Jaguars should still have more than enough firepower to get past the Titans. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and it would be a major surprise if the Jags left the field without securing their eighth win of the season when all is said and done.