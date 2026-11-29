The Jacksonville Jaguars have the highest of goals this season. They want to win the Super Bowl.

To do that, they’ll need to be as healthy as possible, but that’s not where things stand heading into Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. Both RB Bhayshul Tuten and WR Parker Washington are out for this clash.

It’s better for them to be out in Week 12 than in the playoffs, and so the Jags will hope to beat the lowly Titans without these two stars.

After Sunday, attention will then turn to when Tuten and Washington may be able to get back — or whether the Jaguars will continue to have to play without them.

The reality is that the AFC South Division isn’t too tough of a task at this point. The Jags are playing for more, chasing the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

They may have to do that without their stars, at least for a little while.

Brutal Jaguars Injury News

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that neither Tuten nor Washington will come back all that quickly.

“Would not be surprised if it’s multiple weeks for both players with all eyes on getting fully healthy for the playoffs,” Rapoport said.

While it’s logical, it’s not ideal for the Jaguars — and it’s certainly a bummer for fantasy football managers relying on these two guys.

What Happened to Bhayshul Tuten and Parker Washington?

These are two very different injury situations.

Tuten appeared to injure his foot/ankle in Week 8, then he played three consecutive games after that despite barely practicing before any of them. The Jaguars finally decided to sit him for Week 12.

Washington, on the other hand, was injured out of sight. He hurt his shoulder during practice in the lead-up to the Titans game, and it sounded like a multi-week absence from the start.

Both players will be pivotal when the playoffs roll around. It remains to be seen how much of them Jags fans will get to enjoy before then.