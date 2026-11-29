The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a deep wide receiver room all season.

That’s going to come in handy starting on Sunday in Week 12, because Parker Washington is out with what appears to be a multi-week shoulder injury. The WR depth chart will become pivotal to the Jags’ success.

It may not matter all that much on Sunday against the lowly Tennessee Titans, but in general, Jacksonville is battling for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and will need the passing game to keep humming even without Washington.

Washington was a rising superstar, turning into one of the NFL’s very best receivers, so losing him to an injury sustained in practice is a real bummer.

But in the meantime, Jacksonville will have to use that classic football “next man up” mentality. And the guys they’ve had behind Washington on the depth chart seem ready to deliver.

Jaguars WR Depth Chart

The two names who will be atop the depth chart this week are the two simple names to understand in this arrangement.

Jakobi Meyers will continue to get a lot of targets, and Brian Thomas Jr. will continue to get a lot of snaps — although it remains uncertain whether the targets will follow.

It’s behind them where things get interesting.

Josh Cameron seems likely to get the WR3 snaps and should see solid targets from Trevor Lawrence. The QB has trusted Cameron from the outset this season in a more limited role, and this could be Cameron’s chance to shine.

Travis Hunter is also expected to get more action with Washington out. He may not see the same raw snap quantity as Cameron, because the Jags will still be using Hunter at cornerback, too — but when Hunter is on the field, he should see plenty of the football.

This could be a really exciting opportunity for Jaguars fans to see both Cameron and Hunter make plays.

Behind them, the sixth-round rookie CJ Williams could see some action, as well.

How Long is Parker Washington Out?

Washington seems set to miss multiple weeks.

He’s got a reported AC joint sprain, and depending on the grade of the injury, it can certainly require a longer-term absence.

Washington isn’t expected to be out for the season or anything like that, but the Jags could be looking at a chunk of weeks before he’s back and fully healthy.