Chiefs’ Gracie Hunt, Patrick Mahomes React to Trump’s KC Praise at Super Bowl

When you reach the Super Bowl, you tend to receive questions from all different sorts of media outlets and representatives — including political outlets — and two key representatives from the Kansas City Chiefs were asked about the recent praise that KC has received courtesy of President Donald Trump ahead of the big game.

One was chairman and CEO Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie Hunt, who has become a public figure and spokesperson for the organization as she’s gotten older. Gracie Hunt joined Riley Gaines on her “Gaines For Girls” podcast (via OutKick) on February 5, and she was asked about Trump’s congratulatory X post after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game.

Which read: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot of winning long into the future!!!”

After Gaines noted that she would “imagine it’s cool to see” the President of the United States cheering Hunt’s team on, Gracie nodded and smiled, responding: “It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome. Sometimes I just look at whoever I’m talking to and I’m like — yeah, that just wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card — but here we are.”

Hunt concluded that the president’s praise is “absolutely incredible.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Asked About President Trump Calling Him a ‘Winner’ Ahead of Super Bowl LIX

Similar to Hunt, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was asked about Trump’s kind words towards not only the Chiefs organization, but Mahomes himself ahead of Super Bowl 59.

“I don’t know if you saw the clip yesterday, but President Trump described you as ‘a pretty good winner,’” a reporter asked Mahomes on February 5. “I just wonder what you thought about that and how it’s going to feel to play in front of him on Sunday.”

“Yeah, I mean, it’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president — someone that is at the top position in our country,” Mahomes replied.

Continuing: “I didn’t see that clip, but obviously it’s cool to hear that he’s seen me play football and respects the game that I play.”

In the past, Mahomes has made it clear that he would prefer not to discuss his political beliefs because he’d rather not influence the decision of voters one way or the other.

“I’ve always said [that] I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way,” Mahomes said on September 11, 2024. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research. And then make their best decision for them and their family.”

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, has been connected to Trump both through social media and publicly — after Trump praised her as a “big MAGA fan” last September. Patrick Mahomes last dipped his toes into the political realm when he reposted a message after Trump’s assassination attempt near Butler, Pennsylvania.

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Calls Harrison Butker an ‘Awesome Family Man’ & ‘Genuine Person’ After Super Bowl Comments

Another hot topic surrounding the Chiefs at this year’s Super Bowl has been kicker Harrison Butker, who angered critics again on February 3 after refusing to apologize for his commencement comments from May of 2024. Gaines asked Gracie Hunt about Butker on the aforementioned OutKick podcast.

“Harrison is an amazing guy, and the most kind, genuine person. He is an awesome family man, they’re so sweet and precious,” Hunt told Gaines. “I think what’s been really cool to see this year especially, is that it’s such a sense of iron sharpening iron.”

“Harrison and his boldness in his faith encourages other guys to be bold in their faith,” the Chiefs heiress explained. “You’ve seen Patrick be so bold in his faith and thanking God right off the bat when we won the AFC Championship. Boldness empowers boldness, and it’s just so refreshing to see, and I think he’s such a light to everybody around him.”