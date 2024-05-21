Harrison Butker Critics Applaud Jalen Hurts’ Speech at Women’s Football Festival

The Harrison Butker saga continues. Philadelphia Eagles superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke at the team’s “Women’s Football Festival” on May 20 and his message struck a chord with critics of the Kansas City Chiefs kicker and his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College.

“Women are thrusted into positions to have to overcome this, overcome that, or they lack the respect that they deserve,” Hurts said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m here advocating for it, not only in football but in every situation. We all know the woman is the rock of everything.”

Female fans in attendance let out an uproar of cheers as Hurts finished addressing the crowd, and the Eagles signal-caller also received very positive feedback on social media.

“Pro tip: Be more like @jalenhurts,” thesports.ish reacted on Instagram while sharing the video.

“The Eagles Quarterback spoke to a group of female fans ahead of the team’s women’s football festival today,” the account explained. “He shouted out his all-female team behind him, led by his agent @agentnicolelynn. When asked if he felt that women had to work harder to gain respect, the QB didn’t even hesitate. They do, he said, and he’s committed to be advocate ♥️.”

The thesports.ish post sharing Hurts’ speech had over 5,500 likes by 4 p.m. EST on May 21.

And the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gabriela Carroll also relayed that “Hurts has long been an advocate for women and is one of the highest-profile players with an all-female management team.” Adding that “he also has close relationships with his mother, his grandmother, and his sister — all of whom he mentioned during his time on stage.”

Social Media Users Compare Jalen Hurts to Harrison Butker After Respective Speeches

Although Hurts never actually references Butker in his speech, commenters were quick to draw comparisons between the two.

“More like hurts less like butker,” one reply read on Instagram.

Another seemed to agree, stating: “Might wanna share that with your ‘peer’ on the red team….”

“The eagles are winning me over day by day,” a third wrote. And a fourth said: “Eagles standup QB1 >>> Chiefs outdated kicker.”

The most popular response of all actually insulted Butker. It read: “My QB is talking to you Harry butlicker.”

There was one Instagram user that supported Butker on this post. “That’s what Butker said. He praised his wife and acknowledged he wouldn’t be where he is today without her,” they noted.

On X, two popular comments echoed that last one. “Thats what butker said” and “that’s what Butker’s message was too,” were the rebuttals.

Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker’s Comments & Reaction From Benedictine College

Play

For those that missed it, the controversial portion of Butker’s commencement speech voiced the following:

I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. … Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today, and able to be the man I am, because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.

The Chiefs kicker delivered this message at Benedictine College — a private Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas — on May 11.

Many have since responded, or provided a counterpoint on women in the workforce as Hurts did on May 20. Notably, those reactions include Patrick Mahomes II, Chris Jones, Tavia and Gracie Hunt, Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie Kelce, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Benedictine College itself.

“The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica do not believe that Harrison Butker’s comments in his 2024 Benedictine College commencement address represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested,” the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica replied in a statement posted on Facebook on May 16.

Continuing: “Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division. One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman. We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership, scholarship, and their careers.”

They later rejected this “narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic.” Expressing a “want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community.”