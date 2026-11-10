Chargers Send LB Daiyan Henley to Broncos in Rare Divison Trade Before Deadline

All trade rumors pointed straight to Khalil Mack as the odd man out in Los Angeles. But when the clock finally ticked down on deadline day, it wasn’t the 9x Pro Bowler packing his bags. It was starting linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Chargers Send Rookie LB Daiyan Henley to Broncos

The Chargers sent LB Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade just hours before the trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Broncos sent a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick in exchange.

Schefter adds, “Daiyan Henley is in the final year of his rookie contract and now joins Denver ahead of becoming a free agent in March.”

Sending a core defensive starter directly to a division rival is rare enough, but shipping Henley down the highway to the surging 7-2 Broncos for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick shows Los Angeles was willing to take whatever future assets they could grab before his expiring rookie contract walked for nothing in March.

However, the Chargers are 0-8 and in no position to be even thinking about the postseason. Instead, sending a rookie on an expiring contract who they didn’t even know were going to re-sign and getting draft capital in return just makes sense.

The Chargers remained stubborn about any trades until the very last day, and Jim Harbaugh only openly admitted to hearing trade offers on Monday, 24 hours before the deadline shut. Mack was, undoubtedly, the hottest name on the board, but they have remained firm, so far, on not sending out any veterans.

Daiyan Henley Trade Does Come With Slight Disadavntage for the Chargers

That said, the trade does come with a down side for the Chargers.

While Jim Harbaugh’s squad plummeted into an 0-8 start and saw their defense slide to 21st in total yards allowed (343.3 per game), Henley was virtually the only bright spot holding the second level together.

Leading the team with 51 tackles alongside an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries through eight starts, his departure strips away the actual heartbeat of a sinking defense.

Drafted in the third round out of Washington State back in 2023, Henley spent his rookie year grinding special teams before exploding into an every-down tackling machine. Trading a cheap, ascending 26-year-old centerpiece who was locked into his rookie deal through the end of the year proves Joe Hortiz is stripping the roster down for spare parts, just to keep the veteran muscle.

Henley, 26, has a team-high 51 tackles in eight games this season and was also the Chargers’ leading tackler in each of the previous two seasons. He joins a talented Broncos linebacker corps that already features veterans Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

A third-round draft selection in 2023, Henley had 317 tackles, five sacks, and four interceptions in 56 career games with the Chargers.