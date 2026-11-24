This season has been brutal for the Los Angeles Chargers for so many reasons. The team is 1-9 on the year and to make matters worse head coach Jim Harbaugh just had a confusing answer in a press conference which makes for a really bad look given the team’s struggles. When asked by reporters which defensive player was wearing the “green dot” meaning which player on defense had a radio receiver in his helmet to receive calls from the sidelines, Harbaugh did not know.

“Um, a few, I think, uh — who had the green dot? — I’m not for sure. Marlowe Wax, Del’Shawn. Uh, Troy might have had a green dot as well,” he said before asking a staffer who had the green dot.

Maybe if the Chargers were having a decent season and were on track to finish 11-6 for a third straight season his answer wouldn’t be so uniformly criticized. Yet, when the team is so bad and coaching has been a major question mark it is just jarring that the coach doesn’t know something that it seems like he should.

Harbaugh is not a defensive coach. He was a quarterback in the NFL so obviously he understands that side of the game more, but he should still know what is going on with the defense. Perhaps the fact that he isn’t a playcaller on either side of the ball is why he is not as clued in to what is going on.

Do the Chargers need a different style of coach going forward?

This controversy really raises the question of what it is that Harbaugh really does. He has refused to take over playcalling duties from offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel even though his tenure has been a trainwreck. He obviously isn’t super invested in what is going on defensively if he doesn’t know the answer to a fairly simple question, so what value is he providing?

Clearly, the Chargers thought that he could come in with his track record of success and bring some of that Harbaugh magic to Southern California. Whatever he was doing worked pretty well the last two seasons but going forward one cannot help but wonder whether his head coaching style is what’s best for the Chargers.

Someone who knows all the details and is heavily involved, even if they aren’t necessarily calling plays, is what may be needed to get things turned around. The only problem is that the Chargers probably aren’t in a position to fire him given how much money is left on his contract.

Perhaps it simply needs to be made clear to him that he needs to be more involved going forward otherwise his job may be in jeopardy should embarrassing episodes like this continue with the product on the field being as bad as it is.