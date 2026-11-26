The Los Angeles Chargers have claimed a player ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bolts have claimed cornerback Avery Smith, who last spent time with the Seattle Seahawks.

“Chargers are claiming cornerback Avery Smith, per source — the same player they traded to Seattle in August. He was once a Chargers camp standout, now he’s back after Seattle waived him Tuesday.”

Smith was signed with the Bolts as an undrafted free agent in the 2026 draft and spent the preseason with the AFC West team. In the three preseason games, the DB logged a pass deflection and 15 total tackles.

As Fowler noted, Smith was traded to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. After six games as a Seahawk, the cornerback logged five total tackles.

Now back in the City of Angels, Avery Smith will bolster a Chargers secondary that has two corners dealing with injuries.

Justin Herbert Update

Things haven’t gone the way Justin Herbert was hoping for after being paired with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The former Oregon Duck has thrown for more interceptions (11) than touchdown passes (8) after 10 games, being tied for the second-most interceptions this season.

But following the Week 11 loss to the New York Jets, the quarterback reported a concussion and was placed on the protocol.

On Wednesday, Herbert didn’t practice due to his injury, which could mean the Chargers will have to go next man up, with Trey Lance likely to be behind the center against the Patriots.

“Great guy, great pro, great competitor — and we saw some really good development in him last year,” Harbaugh said of Lance earlier in the year, via The Athletic.

“And it continues. He’s at that age, right? I mean, that’s the fat part of the bat right there for a quarterback. So I’m excited for his continued progress.”

Trey Lance has a 2-4 record as a starting quarterback.

Two CBs Injured

The Los Angeles Chargers claimed Avery Smith off waivers due to injuries in the defensive backfield.

Tarheeb Still and Deane Leonard both did not practice on Wednesday due to ankle and groin injuries.

Still has been one of the Chargers’ better defensive backs this season, recording five pass deflections, an interception, two forced fumbles and 31 total tackles.

Leonard has produced one pass deflection and 13 total tackles across six games for the Bolts.

With their Week 12 status in the air, adding Avery Smith adds depth to an injured position.