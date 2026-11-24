Justin Herbert going on the concussion protocol gives the Los Angeles Chargers a crucial window.

Per the league’s concussion protocol, Herbert will need to progress through all the steps of the protocol before being cleared to play.

“After the game, reported symptoms to the trainers and the doctors,” Harbaugh said of Herbert, per Chargers insider Omar Navarro. “Justin will be in the concussion protocol.”

The concussion protocol has no set timetable, though players rarely clear it in fewer than five or six days, and the league-wide median recovery sits at nine days, per NBC Sports.

What Justin Herbert’s Concussion Protocol Means for the Chargers

Without Herbert, the Chargers get to see if other QBs work better with the offense they have. For now, it would be backup DJ Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei already made his NFL debut in a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8, completing 2 of 7 passes for 24 yards and a touchdown in relief of Herbert.

Following an up-and-down college career at Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State, Uiagalelei became the Chargers’ backup after Trey Lance sustained a groin injury that required him to be placed on injured reserve on Oct. 10.

However, the Chargers have all the more reasons to not take a gamble on a first-year player at 1-9. They also have veteran Jake Browning on the practice squad.

Handing Browning the keys would be a safer option, though Harbaugh clearly mentioned that Uiagalelei would be “the next man up.”

“He would be the next man up, and then we’d bring Jake Browning up (off the practice squad) as well,” Harbaugh said.

Herbert has been sacked a league-high 39 times for 228 lost yards across 10 games this season. Switching things up right about this time sounds like something the Chargers should roll the dice on. They have nothing much to lose, at this point, except more games.

QB Change Could be a Solution for 1-9 Chargers

At 1-9, the Chargers should be focusing on trying what works, and a QB change looks like a good place to start — especially with Herbert currently in the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s game against New England.

Harbaugh and McDaniel seem sure about keeping Herbert as their QB, even with growing rumors around Harbaugh not surviving a losing record like this in Los Angeles himself.

In a situation where the Chargers fire Harbaugh down the road, Herbert should also be prepared to find a new home. Starting backup DJ Uiagalelei this season gives the Chargers some tape on how the offense looks without Herbert, and if it’s any different.

At the very least, it would give them a clear path on their No. 2 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, as of Week 12.

The only good stat that could be saving Herbert is that the Chargers haven’t turned the ball over for a second straight game. It was something they had not done since the last two games of the 2024 season.

After giving the ball away just nine times in Harbaugh’s first 17 games in charge, they have committed 45 turnovers in the past 29 games, including the playoffs.

Anyhow, with Herbert in the concussion protocol, DJ Uiagalelei is in line to make a start this week against the Patriots, and Herbert can only hope it goes in his favor.