Rams Get Promising Puka Nacua Injury Update After Knee Scare

The Los Angeles Rams have cause for hope as they await more information on Puka Nacua’s injured knee.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Monday that the team does not believe its star receiver tore his ACL. Further testing will determine the extent of the injury.

“They don’t believe it’s an ACL tear. But he’s having more tests this morning. The hope is Puka is back sooner rather than later,” Rapoport said on NFL Network’s “The Aftermath.”

Nacua hurt his knee during Sunday’s 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders. He finished with 14 catches for a season-high 150 yards and a touchdown.

Puka Nacua Awaits More Tests on Injured Knee

The injury came on Los Angeles’ final offensive snap. Nacua took a jet-sweep handoff on third-and-11 and gained 5 yards.

According to Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva, Nacua had an MRI scheduled for Monday. Coach Sean McVay was due to speak with reporters later that day.

Nacua had visited the medical tent earlier in the game, but that evaluation concerned a possible concussion. He cleared that check and returned to the field.

DaSilva reported that Nacua didn’t discuss his knee during his postgame locker room interview. Video from the stands showed him wearing a brace on his right knee and walking with a slight limp.

Rapoport’s report leaves room for a shorter absence, though he did not give a return date. The tests still need to establish what Nacua injured and how much time he might miss.

Rams’ Receiver Depth Takes Blow

Los Angeles has Davante Adams on injured reserve.

Losing Nacua would leave Matthew Stafford without both receivers.

“Down some guys in some certain spots, but we’re finding ways to win, playing together, playing gritty, and that’s what it’s all about,” Stafford concluded, via the team’s website.

Sunday’s workload showed how much the passing game depends on Nacua. Stafford targeted him 19 times, per the Rams’ official game recap.

Nacua accounted for nearly two-thirds of Stafford’s 228 passing yards. The offense did not convert a third down until 2:48 remained in the third quarter, yet Los Angeles still pulled out the road win.

Only two other Los Angeles wide receivers caught passes. Konata Mumpfield had two receptions for 20 yards, while Tutu Atwell added two for 16, per KSL Sports.

McVay will need more from his other pass catchers if Nacua cannot play against Arizona.

Nacua now has 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven appearances this season.

The Rams have won three straight to reach 5-4.

They visit the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday before their Week 11 bye, giving the team a break following the division matchup.