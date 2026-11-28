This has been a trying season for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, as many key components around him have missed significant time. However, the latest news from Rams head coach Sean McVay regarding Steve Avila is encouraging.

McVay expects Avila “back out on the practice field this week with the hope and anticipation that he’ll be ready to go,” per The Rams.com’s Zach Edwards on November 29.

Avila has missed the Rams’ last two games due to a hamstring injury.

His absence has been compounded by the losses of center Coleman Shelton and backups Dylan McMahon and, most recently, Bill Burray. When healthy, Avila and right guard Kevin Dotson give Stafford one of the best pocket-protecting duos in the NFL.

Getting Avila back could help further bolster the Rams’ newfound ground-centric approach that led to their convincing win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

Kalshi affiliate Holden Cantor called it “big news” for Stafford and the Rams.

Matthew Stafford Gets Good News on Rams Roster

Avila’s return is significant, with Stafford and the Rams offense missing top receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, as well as tight ends Davis Allen, Terrance Ferguson, and, potentially, Tyler Higbee.

Ferguson and Nacua are both out for the rest of the season.

Stafford is coming off an MVP-winning season in which Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns and Nacua in receptions and receiving yards per game. Those feats are all in danger if not already totally beyond the realm of possibility at this point.

Still, though, the Rams defense remains largely intact. Cornerback Jaylen Watson and defensive tackle Poona Ford are the only season-long absences on that side.

The Rams have the depth to overcome those losses, significant as they are.

Stafford and the Rams will enter their Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football” riding a five-game win streak. The Chiefs had their win streak snapped at three games, losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.

The challenge for Stafford and the Rams is twofold. They must take advantage of the Chiefs’ run defense like the Bills did, while also keeping Patrick Mahomes and Co. off rhythm.