The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready for an extended absence at tight end once more while waiting on a decision about Tyler Higbee.

Davis Allen is expected to go on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the Orange County Register’s Adam Grosbard reported Nov. 28. Grosbard also said Los Angeles will have to wait until Wednesday to learn whether Higbee can play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both players left Wednesday’s victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Rams Expected to Place Davis Allen on Injured Reserve

The recent update gives coach Sean McVay a clearer scene of one potential absence and a deadline for the other.

“Rams won’t know if TE Tyler Higbee (pulmonary contusion) will be able to play vs. Chiefs until Wednesday,” Grosbard wrote. “But TE Davis Allen (ankle) is expected to go IR.”

Allen’s projected move follows NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport’s Nov. 27 report that he suffered a high-ankle sprain against Green Bay. Rapoport said further evaluation was coming and noted that such injuries can require four to six weeks of recovery.

Grosbard’s update points toward a roster consequence for that injury. An IR placement would require Allen to miss at least four games under the NFL’s injured reserve rules.

Allen has provided more than an extra body in McVay’s offense. The 6-foot-6 tight end has 15 receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns this season, via Heavy’s previous coverage.

Losing that contribution would put a greater onus on the other tight ends during the closing stretch of the regular season.

Tyler Higbee Decision Looms Before Chiefs Game

Higbee’s outlook, as of now, is up in the air.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Nov. 27 that the veteran was week to week with a chest contusion but still had a chance to face Kansas City. Grosbard’s follow-up identifies Wednesday as the point when the Rams expect to know if he can play.

The Rams have moved to bolster the position. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Nov. 27 that they were signing Jack Stoll from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

His arrival gives McVay another option alongside Colby Parkinson and Max Klare. How much the newcomer can contribute will depend on his preparation and the available personnel.

The planning dilemma isn’t just about dividing targets. Using several tight ends requires enough healthy players to handle blocking duties, pass-catching routes and more throughout a game.

If Higbee can return, the Rams get a boost as Allen recovers. If he can’t, the leftover group would carry more of that workload against the Chiefs.

Wednesday’s update will truly define how much flexibility Los Angeles has.