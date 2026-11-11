Rams Quiet at Trade Deadline as Myles Garrett Makes Splash in Return

The Los Angeles Rams had until Tuesday, November 10 at 4 pm EST to make any additional trades this NFL season. After that, the league’s trade deadline arrived. No more trades until the start of the new league year in March.

The Rams chose to stand pat with the players already in the building. Other teams, such as the Jaguars, Chiefs, and 49ers made some plays. But the Rams feel confident in the players they already have in the building, even as their injury list grows ever longer.

During their 20-13 win over the Commanders on Sunday, All-Pro WR Puka Nacua suffered MCL and PCL injuries in addition to the turf toe he was already dealing with. Nacua joins Davante Adams, Kobie Turner, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Poona Ford, Steve Avila, Terrance Ferguson, and other stars sidelined by injuries — Los Angeles keeps seeing their best players miss time in an “all-in” season.

But one star player made his return on Sunday, and with him comes hope.

Rams ED Myles Garrett Dazzles in Return From Injury

Check this statline: three tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. That’s what two-time Defensive Player of the Year and Rams blockbuster offseason acquisition Myles Garrett posted in his first game back from injury on Sunday against the Commanders.

Garrett was dominant, and this could be just the beginning. “I am that closer,” he said after the game, per Nate Adkins of The Athletic. “We don’t need to look any further. I was born with that. Some people have it. Some people don’t.”

Nothing could have prepared Washington’s offense for what they were about to face in Garrett. And the long-awaited pairing of Garrett with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald — who came out of retirement to play with Garrett — is already paying dividends.

How Will the Los Angeles Rams Deal With All These Injuries?

Nacua’s loss is especially brutal. In many ways, he is Los Angeles’ offense. And with him, Adams, and Ferguson all sidelined, the Rams will be down their top three pass catchers for at least one game, Week 10 against the Cardinals.

But nobody in the Rams’ building is panicking. In the leadup to the trade deadline, there was plenty of outside speculation that the Rams would look to trade for a receiver. But as they said they would, Los Angeles didn’t feel the need to bring in anyone else. They like the guys they already have.

Adams and Ferguson could be back as soon as Week 11 against the Packers. And Nacua’s injury isn’t season-ending, either. The Rams’ defense is already getting healthier, and the Garrett-Donald pairing is a nightmare for opposing offenses to scheme against.

Even though their season got off to a rough start, the Rams are squarely in the Super Bowl hunt down the stretch.