Details Revealed on Justin Tucker’s Dolphins Tryout

Justin Tucker has yet to sign with an NFL team since his release by the Baltimore Ravens.

Tucker has continued trying to make it onto a roster, though, with his latest step being Tuesday when he tried out for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins cut their kicker, Riley Patterson, and so they brought in multiple potential replacements

Miami ended up signing Zane Gonzalez, who was 7-for-9 from beyond 50 yards in 2025 for the Atlanta Falcons.

That means that Tucker remains a free agent.

Details have emerged about Tucker’s tryout, though, which at least suggest that from a kicking standpoint, Tucker’s right leg is still quite potent.

How Justin Tucker Kicked at Dolphins Tryout

Tucker missed just one kick at his workout with the Dolphins on Tuesday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Wilson’s report notes that Tucker made his longest kick from 68 yards out.

Tucker also made a kick from 65 yards, two from 60 yards and two from 55 yards.

#Dolphins workout went excellently today for five-time All-Pro #Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, hitting field goals from 68 yards along with 65 yards, two 60-yarders, two 55-yarders, went 11 for 12, made all of his 50-plus kicks. Team wound up signing Zane Gonzalez, who was drafted by #Browns when special teams coach Chris Tabor was in Cleveland. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 20, 2026

A tryout is by no means a game situation, but it’s the best that a team like the Dolphins has to try and evaluate new kicking options.

Tucker hasn’t kicked in an NFL game since 2024.

Justin Tucker Off-Field Allegations

Tucker had been the Baltimore kicker from 2012 through 2024. Some regarded him as the best kicker in NFL history.

The Ravens released Tucker in May 2025 as the NFL investigated him for allegations of sexual misconduct that eventually led to a suspension that Tucker served while he was a free agent.

He has been given a number of workouts since then, but none have resulted in Tucker signing with a new team.

The Ravens moved on from Tucker for the 2025 season by drafting a new kicker, Tyler Loop — who missed a kick at the end of the year that would’ve sent them to the playoffs, and had another costly miss in Sunday of Week 6 of this 2026 NFL season.

Tucker is now 36 years old. His last NFL season, in 2024 with the Ravens, was the worst of his career as he was just 22-for-30 on field goals, 73.3%.

It’s not clear whether any team will do more than give Tucker a tryout at this point.