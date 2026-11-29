Ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins are currently projected to select with the third overall pick. Obviously, there’s plenty of season left, and things are due to change, but at the very least, they should pick within the top five.

The Dolphins made a lot of changes this offseason, notably to their wide receiver room. They traded wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a first-round pick and then some, and released injured Tyreek Hill.

Needing to add some firepower to their offense, the team is predicted to draft a 6’5″, 220lb wide receiver with 22 collegiate touchdowns from the Big 12.

Miami Dolphins Linked to Arizona State WR Reed Harris

With the 34th overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball predicts that the Dolphins will select Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris. For his reasoning, Cherepinsky gives the following:

“The Dolphins need to find another talented receiver for their new franchise quarterback. Reed Harris is a strongly built receiver with good relative speed.”

Prior to this season with Arizona State, Harris spent the prior three seasons with Boston College. Across three seasons with Boston College, Harris recorded 57 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

In just one season at Arizona State, Harris has greatly surpassed all of those totals. This season, he’s caught 82 receptions for 1,332 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s had more production this season at Arizona State than he did in all years combined at Boston College.

With his size, strength, and speed, he’d make a great addition to the young Dolphins receiving core.

Miami Dolphins Current Receiving Core

The Dolphins have six receivers listed on their depth chart: Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr., Jalen Tolbert, and Jared Wayne.

Washington is the longest-tenured Dolphins wide receiver on the roster this season. He was drafted by the team with the 184th overall pick in 2024, and his role has increased significantly following the departures of Waddle and Hill. This season, he has 39 receptions for 430 yards and one touchdown.

Douglas was selected by the team with the 75th overall pick in the 2026 draft, and he’s shown so far that he’s a real receiving threat. The rookie has 24 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns.

Bell is the second of three receivers that the Dolphins picked in the 2026 draft. Coming out of Louisville with an ACL injury, his stock dropped dramatically. Drafted with the 94th pick, Bell is still looking to piece it back together, as he has only 13 receptions for 156 yards and no touchdowns.

Coleman is the third of the three receivers taken, as he was selected with the 177th overall pick. Like Washington, Coleman serves as a gadget guy. He has nine receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Tolbert finds himself with the Dolphins after spending a few years with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him with the 88th pick in 2022. He has five receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown.

Wayne was acquired off the Waivers from the Houston Texans back in October. This year, the first-year wide receiver out of Pitt has four receptions for 65 yards.