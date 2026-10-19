Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Warning to Ex-Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has had a hard time in his post-Miami coaching career.

Despite being one of the most sought-after offensive minds after Miami fired him, he has led one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Through six games, the Chargers and Dolphins are the only teams in the NFL without a win. The Chargers have scored more than 17 points only once this season. Now, the Chargers are fresh off another disappointing performance in which the Chargers did not score a touchdown against their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.

While McDaniel being on the hot seat appeared unimaginable heading into the season, that is the reality for the former Dolphins head coach. Now, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh has issued a statement on the status of Mike McDaniel.

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Comments on Status of Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel

When asked about whether former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will continue to call the plays for the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh said, “We’re going to look at everything.” Harbaugh added, “The job I’m doing, it starts with me. We’ll watch this and get with our offensive coaches,” Harbaugh said. “I see the effort, I see the work being put in in the meetings, on the practice field, and to get that to translate to the field is what’s necessary. Feel bad for our players, our team, our coaches, our fans. And [offense] needs to be addressed.”

Regarding McDaniel’s disappointing start with the Chargers, ESPN’s Anthony Ghiarib wrote: “McDaniel is the only offensive coordinator Harbaugh has worked with in the NFL not named Greg Roman. The Chargers fired Roman in January after they put up just three points in a playoff dud against the New England Patriots. Harbaugh said then he was looking for a “head coach of the offense.”

McDaniel fit the bill. He arrived as arguably the best mind on the market, trusted with working his magic on an offense that sputtered in consecutive postseason losses. The offense has instead failed with McDaniel at the helm, hampered by injuries to the O-line and wide receiver groups.”

Mike McDaniel’s Job Security

While Harbaugh has not indicated that McDaniel’s job is in danger, his statement was different from the last Chargers game. On that occasion, Harbaugh said, “His job is not in jeopardy. He’s a skilled coach, and we’re going to keep growing.”

Regarding McDaniel’s status with the Chargers going forward, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote: “The Chargers enter their bye with an 0-6 record. On Sunday, their offense scored only two field goals in a 22-6 loss to the Chiefs.

And the next move very well could be a separation from employment of first-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

There’s a growing buzz that the Chargers will be making that move, soon. Pass game specialist Adam Gase, a former head coach of the Jets and Dolphins, is expected to take over, if McDaniel is fired…

It’s not done yet, but it’s the move that many are expecting to see. Especially with the Chargers limping into their annual week off — which will be followed by a “road” game in their home stadium, against the 2-4 Rams.”