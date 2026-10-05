Ex-Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Handed Strong Message on Potential Firing

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins fell to 0-4 with a 15-10 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

It marks the first time the team has started 0-4 since the 2019 season when the team went winless after seven games.

The Dolphins are one of five NFL teams that have not won a game. The Los Angeles Chargers are also among the five winless teams, which has led to a lot of scrutiny for former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator after he was relieved from his duties in Miami.

After their tumultuous start, the job security of McDaniel has come into question. Now, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has given his thoughts on potentially moving on from McDaniel.

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Handed Strong Message on Job Security

Following the Los Angeles Chargers fourth consecutive loss to start the season, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel potentially being fired. Harbaugh replied, “His job is not in jeopardy. He’s a skilled coach, and we’re going to keep growing.”

Regarding McDaniel struggling with the Chargers, The Athletic’s Noah Furtado wrote: “Players of Herbert’s caliber don’t just forget how to play football. And yet, one offseason with a new coordinator and his tailored system has managed to show that effect more often than not four games in. Herbert’s six interceptions are the most he’s thrown through this point of the season.

Maybe it’s too late to turn back. Harbaugh took an unusually bold step by hiring McDaniel and, in the same breath, firing Greg Roman, who had called the offensive plays for Harbaugh over his six prior seasons as an NFL head coach, with both the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14) and Chargers (2024-25)…

McDaniel expected more from this iteration of his offense and, frankly, has appeared at a loss for answers. He says all the right things during the week — that the goal is to coach to the strengths of his players; that nobody cares about improvement absent wins; that his ego should not get in the way of fielding a productive offense.

Four losses in, though, people are left to wonder what he’s been up to since Harbaugh handed him the keys eight months ago.”

Miami’s Offensive Struggles

Despite McDaniel’s struggles with the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami’s offense has not fared better without their former head coach.

The Dolphins currently rank 32nd in the NFL in points per game, as they have not surpassed 13 points in any game this season. Meanwhile, McDaniel’s Chargers rank 29th with 16.8 points per game.

Of course, the Chargers and Dolphins entered the season with a different set of expectations. For Miami, struggles were to be expected with a young, inexperienced roster. For the Chargers, hiring McDaniel was expected to be the move that resulted in Justin Herbert ascending into the upper-echelon of NFL quarterbacks.

While McDaniel’s job does not appear to be currently in danger, that may change if results don’t improve soon for Los Angeles’ offense.