Tyreek Hill Agent Breaks Silence on Free Agency Status After Trial

Tyreek Hill remains a free agent as he continues recovering from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins. The veteran wide receiver is working toward an NFL return, with the Kansas City Chiefs among the teams linked to a potential reunion as they deal with injuries at the position.

Hill, 32, has not played since dislocating his knee and tearing multiple ligaments in September 2025. Miami released him in February, leaving the eight-time Pro Bowler to evaluate his options while continuing his rehabilitation. His next move remains uncertain as teams weigh his potential impact against the questions surrounding his recovery.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has now provided an update on discussions with interested teams. The timing matters for Kansas City, which could use additional help at wide receiver following injuries to Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice.

Rosenhaus confirmed he’s still in discussions with multiple teams about Hill’s future but made it clear a deal isn’t close to being finalized.

“Nothing is imminent at this time,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “He’s continuing his rehab with the goal of being on a team in the immediate future.”

The update comes amid speculation about a possible return to Kansas City, where Hill spent the first six seasons of his NFL career. According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, the Chiefs were “very interested” in bringing the receiver back.

Hill played for Kansas City from 2016 through 2021, recording 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns. He helped the franchise win the Super Bowl after the 2019 season and built a strong connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Miami traded him in 2022.

The Chiefs’ current receiving situation could make a reunion worth considering. Tyquan Thornton suffered an ankle injury during the Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and was placed on injured reserve. Rashee Rice also sustained a hamstring injury in that game, creating uncertainty around Kansas City’s available receiving options.

The Chiefs signed Justin Watson to their practice squad, but it remains unclear whether they’ll pursue Hill. Rosenhaus’ latest comments confirm that conversations with multiple teams are continuing, without identifying a preferred destination or suggesting an agreement is close.

Hill’s recovery timeline is another factor. Silver said the receiver was targeting a November return, but his ability to regain his previous level of performance remains a key question after the significant knee injury.

Tyreek Hill’s Return Depends on Team Fit and NFL Review

Rosenhaus has also outlined the factors Hill would consider when choosing his next team. Speaking to Josh Moser, the agent said the receiver wants to join a contender that needs help at wide receiver and has a capable quarterback.

“Well, you know, when you sign with a team midseason, he’d like to go to a winner,” Rosenhaus said. “Number two is, as a wide receiver, you’d like to go to a team that needs a wide receiver.”

He continued: “Number three, you’d like to go to a team that’s got a pretty good quarterback. And, number four, Tyreek’s gonna bring a lot of impact. We got to get a fair contract, and that’s always complex to negotiate in the middle of the season.”

Hill’s health and contract demands are not the only considerations. A recent civil trial involving his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, also adds uncertainty.

A Miami jury found Hill liable for two counts of battery tied to incidents in January 2024 and April 2025. The jury awarded Vaccaro $500,000 in compensatory damages but found Hill not liable on eight other claims and did not award punitive damages. Hill denied most allegations at trial.

The NFL has said it is monitoring developments under its personal conduct policy. Any league action remains separate from the civil case, and the impact on Hill’s playing future is unclear.

For now, Hill continues his rehabilitation while Rosenhaus speaks with potential suitors. Kansas City remains a possible destination, but no agreement has been announced.