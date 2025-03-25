Hi, Subscriber

'Impressive' Former Titans Prospect Expected to Replace Vikings Fan Favorite

Theo Jackson, Minnesota Vikings
Theo Jackson #26 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Minnesota Vikings are going through a transition in their secondary. Harrison Smith is back for another season. However, the Vikings allowed his safety, Camryn Bynum to walk in free agency. That sets Theo Jackson, up for the Vikings’ other starting role.

Jackson, 26, was a sixth-round pick (No. 204 overall) by the Tennessee Titans in 2022.

The Vikings signed Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad as a rookie, and he has mostly played on special teams in his career. That is about to change, though.

“Realizing they were going to lose incumbent starter Camryn Bynum in free agency, the Vikings got his understudy signed and locked down for the next three years. Jackson has been impressive in the past two training camps and in his limited defensive snaps,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on March 24. “In exchange for a reasonable deal worth a little more than $9 million, the Vikings secured a replacement for Bynum who has given them every reason to believe he will be an effective starter.”

Seifert called the decision to re-sign Jackson the Vikings’ “under-the-radar move” of the offseason.

He is not alone in expecting Jackson to step in for Bynum, who had become a fan favorite.

Vikings Replenished Safety Pipeline in Advance of Theo Jackson’s Promotion

Jay Ward, Minnesota Vikings

GettyJay Ward #20 of the Minnesota Vikings makes an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis also noted how high the Vikings’ staff and roster is on Jackson. Lewis also touched on the team’s plans to keep their pipeline of talent at the position up to speed in case of emergency.

Per Pro Football Reference, Bynum, Smith, and fellow safety Josh Metellus ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively, among Vikings defensive players in snaps.

Former fourth-round pick Jay Ward is moving up the Vikings’ depth chart behind Jackson.

“The staff and players have felt strongly about Jackson for years. He impresses in practice and throughout training camp when the team gives him meaningful reps,” Lewis wrote on March 17. “The Vikings would like Ward to spend more time with the defense this year, and [Tavierre] Thomas’ addition should support that plan as he is an exceptional gunner.”

Lewis expects Jackson to man the deep safety role alongside Smith. Metellus should remain closer to the line of scrimmage in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme.

Jackson and Ward have combined for 76 games played but zero starts.

Vikings Expected to Go With Incumbents in Secondary

Dwight McGlothern, Minnesota Vikings

GettyDwight McGlothern #47 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Lewis doubled down on his assertion about Jackson’s expected role in 2025. The Vikings could take a similar approach at cornerback. They re-signed Byron Murphy but their next top two corners from 2024 – Shaquill Griffin and Stephon Gilmore – remain free agents.

“The Vikings might want to see if Mekhi Blackmon or Dwight McGlothern can prove they deserve an opportunity,” Lewis speculated in an article published on March 24.

“Safety might even be the more interesting position. The Vikings staff believes Theo Jackson can become a key contributor, hence the three-year extension. Doubting Harrison Smith’s ability to keep contributing into the future would be foolish at this point, but bringing in a capable youngster who could learn from him might also benefit them once Smith retires.”

The known commodities offer Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah a reprieve.

“Adofo-Mensah has admitted that safety is among the most difficult positions to evaluate,” Lewis wrote. “Missing on another at the top of a draft would leave little wiggle room.”

The Vikings have missed on multiple players in the secondary under Adofo-Mensah. That includes corners Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth and safety Lewis Cine. The Vikings moved on from all three in some fashion in 2024.

