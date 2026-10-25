Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Joins Exclusive NFL Group During Colts Game

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reached a major career milestone against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 25, joining an exclusive group of NFL pass-catchers.

Jefferson recorded his 600th career reception during the first half of Minnesota’s Week 7 matchup, becoming just the seventh player since 1933 to reach 600 catches within his first 99 NFL games, according to the Vikings’ official communications department.

It’s another remarkable achievement for Jefferson, who has established himself as one of the NFL’s most productive receivers since Minnesota selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Vikings celebrated the milestone on social media, sharing a graphic of Jefferson with the message, “Catch #600 in his career.”

.@JJettas2 is one of seven players (Keenan Allen, Anquan Boldin, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Cooper Kupp and CeeDee Lamb) since 1933 to record 600 receptions in their first 99 career games.#INDvsMIN https://t.co/htRrANpF84 — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) October 25, 2026

Justin Jefferson Joins Six NFL Stars With 600-Catch Milestone

Jefferson’s accomplishment places him alongside some of the most accomplished wide receivers in modern NFL history.

According to Vikings Communications, the seven players to record at least 600 receptions in their first 99 career games since 1933 are:

Keenan Allen

Anquan Boldin

Antonio Brown

Julio Jones

Cooper Kupp

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson

It’s notable company for Jefferson, who reached the milestone despite missing seven games during the 2023 season and seeing his production dip in 2025.

Jefferson entered Sunday’s game with 598 career receptions, 8,738 receiving yards and 45 receiving touchdowns, according to the Vikings’ official statistics.

His career includes five 1,000-yard receiving seasons entering 2026, highlighted by a league-leading 1,809 yards in 2022. He earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors that season.

Justin Jefferson Stats Today: How Is He Playing Against the Colts?

Jefferson was active and playing for Minnesota against Indianapolis on Sunday, October 25.

At the 10:48 mark of the second quarter, Jefferson had caught three passes for 33 yards on four targets, according to the live game statistics, giving him 601 career receptions.

His longest catch at that point covered 20 yards. He had not scored a touchdown.

The performance came with the Vikings trailing the Colts 7-3, as quarterback Kyler Murray had completed eight of his first 12 passes for 61 yards.

Jefferson was Minnesota’s leading receiver at that stage, followed by Jordan Addison, who had two receptions for 20 yards.

Those numbers also demonstrated the importance of Jefferson to Minnesota’s passing attack. His 33 receiving yards accounted for more than half of the Vikings’ passing production during the opening portion of the game.

Note: These are second-quarter statistics, not Jefferson’s final game totals.

How Old Is Justin Jefferson, and How Many Career Receptions Does He Have?

Jefferson is 27 years old and plays his seventh NFL season in 2026.

The former LSU standout stands 6-foot-1, weighs 195 pounds and wears No. 18 for the Vikings, according to his official team profile.

Jefferson entered the Colts matchup with 19 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season.

His 600th career reception came in his 99th regular-season appearance, an achievement that reflects both his early-career dominance and his sustained productivity in Minnesota.

And with Jefferson still in his prime, his latest milestone offers another reminder of the historic pace he has maintained since arriving in the NFL.