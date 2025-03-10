Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Expected to be ‘Leading Contenders’ for $108 Million QB: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are weighing their options at quarterback amid increasing speculation that Sam Darnold will move on in free agency. Fortunately for the Vikings, they prepared themselves for this signing Daniel Jones and drafting J.J. McCarthy.

Amid outside uncertainty around McCarthy’s readiness for the 2025 season, Jones has become more of a focus for the Vikings.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Vikings are the expected co-leaders to sign him.

“The Vikings and Colts are expected to be the leading contenders to sign Daniel Jones, per source,” Russini reported on X on March 9. “The 27 year old will most likely have to make a decision: play for HC Kevin O’Connell or HC Shane Steichen.”

The Colts have been viewed as a potential threat to poach Jones in free agency.

However, previous reports also included interest from other unknown suitors for the former New York Giants QB.

“Daniel Jones has quietly had a strong market,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on X on March 7. “A return to the Vikings can’t be ruled out, with interest from Indianapolis and others still there.”

The Giants cut Jones in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract. Moreover, he has earned $108 million in his career.

That affords Jones the ability to choose fit over finances with the Vikings or in free agency.

Vikings ‘Focused’ on Other Options, Including Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones, Minnesota Vikings

GettyDaniel Jones #13 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings have seemingly fallen out of the chase for Darnold with the Seattle Seahawks the leaders in the clubhouse to land the 2024 Pro Bowler, leaving Jones as an option.

“With the Geno Smith trade opening a spot in Seattle, Sam Darnold is not expected to return to the #Vikings, who are now focused on other options they’ve been pursuing in recent weeks, sources tell The Insiders,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on March 8.

“Those options include re-signing Daniel Jones, who is mulling multiple opportunities.”

However, the Vikings’ efforts to bring Jones in and assimilate him into their program could pay off in the long run.

Kevin O’Connell’s Comments Loom Large

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks on against the Green Bay Packers.

O’Connell spoke about building Jones up after a tumultuous tenure with the Giants, and touted the QB’s upside.

“Every single day he was making a throw,” O’Connell told Adam Schein on “Mad Dog Sports Radio” in February. “Whether it was on the scout team or throwing to our receivers, where whether it was Justin [Jefferson] or Jordan [Addison] or one of these guys saying, ‘Man, this guy can throw the football.’ So that’s the starting point. That’s what I knew about Daniel Jones. The physical talent. Big, strong guy. Athletic.

“Then you peel back the layers, and you start to see some of that same upside that I saw with Sam. And [I] thought there would be a real opportunity to grow that position through those guys. And I feel the same way about Daniel Jones, and we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

O’Connell said he gave Jones time to “decompress” when he first arrived at the Vikings.

The head coach added that the QB eventually became part of the team. Perhaps that and praise from Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah laid the groundwork for Jones to return.

