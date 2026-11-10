Vikings Targeting 4-Time Pro Bowl QB in Trade Deadline Deal

The Minnesota Vikings are going for a familiar face to rectify their quarterback woes, locking in on Kirk Cousins.

“Vikings have identified Raiders QB Kirk Cousins as a prime trade candidate ahead of today’s 4 pm ET deadline, per league sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on November 10. “The clock is ticking to get a deal done.”

The trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

“Would be an incredible completion of the circle that began in 2023, when Kirk Cousins’ torn Achilles started the QB odyssey that the Vikings have been on ever since,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X in reaction to the news.

Cousins first signed with the Vikings in 2018, and he spent six seasons with the franchise, earning three of his four Pro Bowls. He earned his fourth Pro Bowl before that, with Washington.

There, Cousins’ QB coach was now-Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Vikings Could Go Full Circle With Kirk Cousins Trade Before Deadline

Cousins left Minnesota in 2024 as a free agent, signing a $100 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. That was amid the Vikings’ plan to draft his eventual replacement. The Falcons did the same thing, leaving Cousins desiring to find a new home.

He did, landing with the Raiders this past offseason, only for them to use the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

In Minnesota, Cousins’ replacement, J.J. McCarthy, flamed out, really, before his time began.

An injury wiped out his rookie season, allowing Sam Darnold to take the reins. When the Vikings wanted to clear a path for McCarthy the following season, it ultimately cost them Darnold, Daniel Jones, and several other realistic veteran options.

After two years apart, the Vikings and Cousins appear to be fitting matches for what ails one another.

Completing the full-circle aspect, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said in a post on X amid the news that “Cousins’ last game with the #Vikings: At the #Packers,” also noting that “Minnesota at Green Bay Sunday.”

Vikings Could Face Significant Decision

There are financial implications that the Vikings must consider if they manage to secure Cousins in a trade with the Raiders before the deadline. He is on an $11 million contract with the Raiders, and there is significant money due in the 2027 offseason.

“Expected and sensible (minus that $10M roster bonus due March 13th),” Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti posted in reaction to the news.

Of course, that would be a bargain for the Vikings if Cousins can help.

Over The Cap’s Troy Chapman posted, “Due to the contract structure, the Las Vegas Raiders might turn Kirk Cousins’ signing into draft capital while spending just $650,000 in 2026,” adding the note about the Vikings taking on the bonus in a follow-up.