The Minnesota Vikings picked up a 28-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 on Nov. 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium, improving to 8-3 and keeping themselves in the NFC North race. The victory also gave Minnesota a chance to bounce back after its Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Furthermore, the game marked Kirk Cousins’ return to U.S. Bank Stadium as a Vikings player as he’s in his second stint with the team. The veteran quarterback completed 19 of 29 passes for 186 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception, finishing with an 80.5 passer rating.

After the win, the Vikings’ sound staff played “Higher” by Creed to celebrate the win and Cousins’ return, given that it’s the anthem for the veteran QB.

Cousins spoke to reporters postgame and shared what Vikings safety Harrison Smith told him during that moment as the crowd also sang along to the song.

“I wasn’t quite aware of it,” Cousins told reporters postgame. “Harrison Smith mentioned it after the game. He said, ‘Kirk, them playing ‘Higher’ was a top moment for me at U.S. Bank in my 15 years.’ And he said, ‘The Minneapolis Miracle did happen.’ So he’s like, there are limits, but he said it was pretty awesome.

“I didn’t quite connect the dots, and he loved it. He and I are the same age, and we have a lot of the same interests, so he has an appreciation for that. But the plan is for Creed to play at my retirement party, so we’ll see if we can book them.”

Kirk Cousins on Facing the Falcons After Vikings Win

Moreover, Cousins shared his perspective on facing the Falcons, the team he joined after his first stint in Minnesota. After leaving the Vikings for Atlanta, he eventually made his way back to Minnesota for a second stint.

” I go back to what my college coach Mark Dantonio always said,” Cousins stated. “He would say, ‘They all count one,’ and that’s the truth of it. I think what’s hard is whenever you play people you know so well and think so highly of, you’d almost rather just play someone you’ve never met than care so much about people and be playing them.

“When you’re in the league a long time, that’s going to happen more often than not. I think that’s the strange emotion you sometimes feel playing guys you like. Wait a minute, I used to be in a huddle with him, and now I’m going against him. It’s a weird feeling.”

Kirk Cousins Gets Emotional on Return to U.S. Bank Stadium

Meanwhile, Cousins also spoke with FOX Sports’ Pam Oliver about the return and the pressure that he faced from Atlanta in the win for Minnesota.

“The Vikings fans have been incredible the last several weeks,” Cousins said after the win over the Falcons. “I don’t feel like I’ve really earned it or deserved it, but they’ve been so kind and grateful to be here and trying to make good on this incredible opportunity.

“I have a lot of respect for Jeff Ulbrich for that front, the way they rush. They got after us a little bit today, so we can be a lot better. Our defense creating turnovers made a big difference.”