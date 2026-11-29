The Minnesota Vikings figured out a way to overcome multiple injuries on both sides of the football to earn a needed win against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 29, including the unexpected loss of inside linebacker Blake Cashman who was a game-time decision.

Cashman popped up unexpectedly on the injury report one day before the team’s Week 12 matchup with a back issue. The inside linebacker, who has played at an All-Pro level through this point in the season, missed the previous game against the San Francisco 49ers with a concussion.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke about Cashman’s absence during his postgame press conference after media members saw the LB attempt to warm up on the field before kickoff but noted that he did not look like someone who was capable of playing a professional football game based on that limited workout.

“Cashman came in Saturday with some back stiffness and he did everything he possibly could treatment-wise to make it,” O’Connell told reporters. “Thought this morning maybe he had a chance to, and once he got going a little bit, once he got to the stadium, it was not gonna be possible.”

Blake Cashman Has Missed Past 2 Games With 2 Different Injuries

Cashman, now 30 years old, is in the final season of a three-year contract worth $22.5 million.

He has tallied 85 combined tackles, including eight tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, seven pass breakups, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in nine games played this season.

Cashman could make sense as an extension candidate for the Vikings this coming offseason. However, he missed four games last year due to injury and sat out three contests the season before that, which was his first in Minnesota.

The linebacker has now been sidelined for two outings this year and could miss more time moving forward. Minnesota hosts the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Kevin O’Connell Offers Positive Outlook on Left Tackle Christian Darrisaw

O’Connell also spoke about the shoulder injury that knocked left tackle Christian Darrisaw out for the game against the Falcons.

It was the second game Darrisaw has missed this season, the other coming due to a concussion. He suffered the shoulder injury last week against the 49ers.

“I just want him back out there. He had a good week of rehab, and I know he’s feeling pretty good. But it’s always gonna be a wait-and-see approach, especially with those big guys,” O’Connell said. “But I have a lot of confidence that we can continue that progression we’ve been on — ended the week on a real high note. And hopefully we’ll have him next week. We’ll see as we go.”