After Sunday’s early games, no NFL team has caused more turnovers than the Minnesota Vikings this season. The Vikings lead the league in takeaways in large part because of cornerback Bryon Murphy.

The team celebrated Murphy with a social media post Sunday afternoon. In the post, the Vikings announced the defensive back has taken over the league lead in interceptions among cornerbacks this season.

“With five interceptions in 2026, Bryon Murphy leads the league in interceptions among CBs,” read the social media update.

With five interceptions in 2026, @byronmurphy leads the league in interceptions among CBs.#ATLvsMIN https://t.co/RWRV1ClIva— Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) November 29, 2026

Murphy’s interception was the first of three Vikings takeaways in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. On the ensuing offensive drive after Murphy’s pick, the Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown.

Minnesota defeated Atlanta 28-14 in Week 12 to improve to 8-3.

Vikings’ Bryon Murphy Leads NFL Cornerbacks in Interceptions This Season

Entering Sunday, Murphy was one of three NFL cornerbacks with four picks in 2026. The other two cornerbacks with four interceptions, Zyon McCollum and Renardo Green, haven’t played yet in Week 12.

So, they will still have a chance to match Murphy’s five picks.

But at the very least, Murphy temporarily leads NFL cornerbacks in interceptions. Furthermore, only one defender has more picks in the entire league. Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney is the only player with six interceptions this season.

Entering the late afternoon window of Week 12, Murphy was tied with Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker for second in the NFL with five interceptions.