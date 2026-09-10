Packers Snatch Up 6-Foot-1 Former Vikings Safety Before Week 1 Showdown

The Minnesota Vikings could see Kahlef Hailassie this week. The Vikings terminated Hailassie’s practice squad contract to clear room for outside linebacker help in Minnesota.

That, however, exposed the Vikings, and the Green Bay Packers pounced.

“#Packers worked out Kahlef Hailassie, Johns Saunders, released Murvin Kenion from practice squad, signed Damon Bankston and Hailassie,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 9.

The Vikings will, of course, open their 2026 regular-season slate against the Packers at home in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Packers Make Savvy Roster Move With Ex-Vikings DB Kahlef Hailassie

Hailassie was part of the Vikings’ roster cuts after training camp this year, but he re-signed to their practice squad. They were fortunate that the 6-foot-1 converted cornerback passed through waivers, which allowed them to bring him back.

There was no such waiting period following the termination of his contract.

Hailassie, who turns 26 in November, signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has 8 total tackles in 10 games with one start so far in his career.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and Co. will be looking to get off to a fast start. And while Hailassie will have missed the week of preparation for this game, he has been in the system since November 2025.

That is a lot of institutional knowledge at a time when teams are wary of unscouted looks.

The timing of the Vikings’ decision was noteworthy, too. It came in anticipation of adding outside linebacker Kenny Dyson Jr. However, the NFL disapproved of that deal, since the Vikings had only recently waived Dyson with an injury settlement.

Rather than bringing Hailassie back, though–which may have been the player’s choice–the Vikings chose to re-sign OLB/defensive lineman hybrid Jihad Ward.

Whether or not the Vikings made the right decision will be determined on the field.