Vikings Delivered ‘Wake-Up Call’ to Veteran After $18 Million Decision

The Minnesota Vikings’ offseason overhaul led to $300 million spent and significant changes in their trenches, including some unexpected decisions. The Vikings replaced two starters along their offensive line, including center Garrett Bradbury.

Bradbury, 29, was the No. 18 overall pick of the 2019 draft and spent the first six years of his career with the Vikings. However, the team signed Ryan Kelly in free agency on March 10.

The Vikings released Bradbury, now with the New England Patriots, one week later.

“Had six great years in Minnesota. It’s a great locker room. Built some really good connections there. And it ended, right? That’s the business. I don’t think – you never want to feel comfortable. But that’s a wake-up call. That’s, ‘All right. Here we go.’ That’s how they feel. They move on.’ There’s no ill will. I’m not bitter towards the Vikings,” Bradbury told reporters during a press conference on April 10.

“It’s just a new opportunity for me. I think when there’s a change, if you don’t take that opportunity, you’re not going to grow from it. And so it’s more about, ‘All right, I get to re-invent myself. I get to re-prove myself’. And the minute you think you have it figured out, you’re gone.”

“All right. New team, new chapter, new offense. What can I bring?” Bradbury said of his mindset on the Vikings’ decision. “And you have to bring it every day. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned, that every single day, you have to bring it. Meeting room, practice, weight room. So not even a wake-up call. But it’s just new. It’s exciting. It’s a fresh start. New opportunity.”

Bradbury said he is excited to work with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, a player the Vikings coaching staff has connections to and who was on their radar before the 2024 draft.

Vikings Raised Eyebrows With Switch from Garrett Bradbury to Ryan Kelly

Kelly signed a two-year, $18 million contract with the Vikings in free agency and helped recruit fellow former Indianapolis Colts OL Will Fries to Minnesota. But it was the Vikings’ decision to change out Bradbury that drew the most surprise.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak noted he did not expect the Vikings to make the switch, commending them for making an aggressive decision.

“I thought the Vikings would happily play out another year with Garrett Bradbury at the pivot, surrendering his pass protection issues for his running game value,” Solak wrote in March. “Instead, they did what true contenders do and tried to upgrade not just at the needy positions, but also the average ones. I’m not sure it will work — Kelly (31) is older than Bradbury (29) — but it’s a good risk to take.”

Fries replaces Ed Ingram, who the Vikings traded to the Houston Texans.

Vikings Built Up O-Line for Specific Reason

The Vikings took an aggressive but measured approach to free agency this offseason. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah explained the logic behind their moves.

It was largely about J.J. McCarthy.

We wanted to build the type of team that could support a young quarterback, who we’re excited about being here, competing every day. We wanted to build the type of team that – you don’t know what January’s football is going to be like. You want to build the type of team that can win any type of game, and that’s what we set out to do. And we’ll continue to do so as the draft comes,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters in March.

“Obviously there’s some – a lot of tough decisions, a lot of players that we weren’t able to bring back. and those are really hard conversations. Getting out my texts and calls right now. But you always want to make sure we express incredible gratitude to what those players have given to this organization and we always wish them the best.”

“We’re really excited about what remains,” Adofo-Mensah said, adding they would officially switch their focus to the 2025 draft.