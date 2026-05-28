Vikings News: Updates on QBs, Christian Darrisaw, Jordan Addison, and More from OTAs

The Minnesota Vikings had quite the news day on Wednesday after OTAs for the day concluded.

Of course, the main story revolved around the QB competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy. Murray praised the Vikings’ offensive weaponry, calling the situation an “embarrassment of riches”. The new Viking also detailed his new relationship with fellow QB J.J. McCarthy, per Alec Lewis.

“It’s been great. Obviously, he’s a younger guy, so any way I can help him, I feel like I played seven years going on eight. I’m considered a veteran even though I don’t see myself as that. Giving him any knowledge he needs.”

When McCarthy was asked about his relationship with Murray, he wasn’t quite as wholesome. He was very much more business-oriented.

“It’s just like two guys in a classroom. He sits on one side, and I sit on the other side. It’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

There are other various updates on J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray that we’ve covered on Heavy that are worth looking into that you can view by clicking on their names.

On top of the QB situation, Alec Lewis also provided us with a few crumbs on other players on Wednesday as well.

More Updates on OTAs from Alec Lewis: Christian Darrisaw, Blake Brandel, Offensive Line

Christian Darrisaw tore his ACL in 2024, and didn’t have the same dominance as before upon his 2025 return. Thankfully, Lewis stated that Darrisaw was “there, active, looking really good”. This should be a shot in the arm for Vikings fans that were concerned about his long term health coming off injury.

In regards to the offensive line, Lewis also mentioned that the offensive line workouts looked “more intense than I remember”. The Vikings fired offensive line coach Chris Kuper, and promoted assistant offensive line coach Keith Carter to the main role in February. Kuper had been in Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell became head coach in 2022.

For a final update on the offensive line, it came at the center position. Lewis let us know that Blake Brandel was receiving 1st-team center reps, as expected. Ryan Kelly retired this offseason, leaving a hole for the Vikings to fill at the position. Minnesota will give Blake Brandel a go at center, and try to potentially develop rookie 7th-round pick Gavin Gerheardt into a true center of the future.

Vikings Updated on OTAs from Alec Lewis: Jordan Addison and Blake Cashman

As expected, Jordan Addison is looking “phenomenal” during Vikings OTAs. The 4th-year WR is heading into a big season, as his play in 2026 will go a long way in determining the value of his next contract. The Vikings picked up Addison’s 5th-year option earlier this offseason, and will have a shot to extend him next offseason.

A peculiar tidbit that Lewis shared was that he “noticed every defensive starter except for Blake Cashman.” These OTAs are voluntary workouts for veterans, so Cashman is completely within his right to not participate. However, it is a slightly bad look when you are the only defensive starter not participating.

The main reason why Cashman may not be around is his contract situation. Cashman is heading into the final year on his current deal with virtually no guaranteed money. It is much too early to starting throwing the “hold out” term around, but it is a situation to monitor as we get into the teeth of offseason workouts and activities.