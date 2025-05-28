Patriots QB Drake Maye Rated More Impressive Than NFL Award-Winner

He posted a 3-9 record as a starter during his rookie season, but one analyst rates New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye higher than an award-winning signal-caller.

Maye wasn’t NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year because Jayden Daniels took the league by storm as a dual-threat sensation who led the Washington Commanders to 14 wins and the NFC Championship Game.

Yet, as good as Daniels was, ESPN’s Ben Solak is “still as — if not more — impressed by how well Drake Maye played on that terrible Patriots offense last season.”

It’s a bold statement, especially when Solak also pointed out how “Statistically, he (Maye) didn’t hold a candle. But degree of difficulty? Maye was playing a completely different sport. I’ll put it this way and hope metropolitan D.C. doesn’t come for my head: Patriots fans should feel as confident and inspired about their future at quarterback as Commanders fans do right now.”

Those final words are optimistic for a Patriots franchise in full rebuild mode after back-to-back 4-13 seasons. The Pats have declined because of mediocre play at football’s most important position since Tom Brady left town for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Maye was selected third overall in the 2024 NFL draft, one pick after Daniels, to fix the problem. It’s a heavy burden for a young passer, particularly a raw athlete who must prove he can stay on script in a more complex and regimented offense called by returning coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Drake Maye Faces Challenges to Meet Expectations

Getting to grips with the McDaniels playbook has already proved challenging for Maye this offseason. That’s hardly surprising since the same the system that helped Brady became one of the greatest to ever play the position is loaded with concepts and situational adjustments.

It’s unclear whether or not McDaniels has reduced the complexity of his call-sheet. Perhaps the long-time assistant who has multiple Super Bowl titles on his CV will expect Maye to absorb the mental challenges as easily as Brady did.

That would be a lofty ambition, so the more realistic scenario involves McDaniels adapting his offense to Maye’s particular set of skills. It’s what the play-caller did when he helped a rookie Mac Jones reach the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Whatever approach McDaniels takes with Maye, the latter’s job will be easier if a new-look offensive line stands firm. Bookend tackles, veteran Morgan Moses and 2025 fourth-overall draft pick Will Campbell will help, while a rugged incumbent can bounce back and solidify the interior.

Ultimately though, Maye’s chances of surpassing or even matching Daniels’ stellar production will be determined by an improved supporting cast.

Patriots Have Given Drake Maye Everything He Needs

The Patriots can’t be accused of leaving Maye short-handed headed into his second season. As well as a fortified O-line, New England’s QB1 has also been equipped with dynamic skill players.

They include a trio of more explosive wide receivers led by All-Pro Stefon Diggs. He’s joined by a third-round pick who’s already caught the eye as a field-stretcher since being drafted.

Maye will also benefit from second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson. The former Ohio State standout is an exceptional pass-protector and has the receiving skills out of the backfield to emulate Patriots Hall of Famers.

There was nowhere near this level of talent around Maye during his rookie year. Meanwhile, Daniels got to connect with multi-time 1,000-yard receiver Terry McLaurin and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz in Washington.

The Heisman Trophy winner also benefited from a streamlined offense that relied “on underneath throws and screens in particular,” according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Maye can thrive with similar or better support, both from personnel and scheme, this year. Then he might be able to live up to Solak’s lofty comparison with Daniels.