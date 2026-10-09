Mike Ditka Remembered by Saints

Mike Ditka will always be remembered most for his time with the Chicago Bears.

But with news of Ditka’s death on Friday at the age of 86, large swaths of the football world paid him homage, including the New Orleans Saints.

Ditka had a lasting connection with the Saints, too, even if it was nowhere near his time with ‘Da Bears.’

For three years, Ditka roamed the sidelines with his signature mustache, representing the Saints’ organization as their head coach.

Mike Ditka’s Saints Career

The Saints hired Ditka ahead of the 1997 season to take over for Jim Mora.

He inherited a team that had the second-worst record in the league the year before, and he worked to build up the level of play.

The Saints went 6-10 in the 1997 season, including a win over Ditka’s former team, the Bears.

They began the 1998 season 3-0 but eventually ended the year 6-10 again.

The 1999 season was a tough one, a 3-13 record to cap Ditka’s NFL head-coaching career.

It’s tough to make it about Ditka, though, because the Saints had been in a brutal stretch as a team in the years prior to his arrival. It’s unlikely that many would have been able to pull the team out of that pit.

Saints Remember Mike Ditka

On Friday, the Saints shared a long statement on social media in memory of Ditka.

It began:

“The New Orleans Saints organization mourns the passing of NFL icon Mike Ditka, who passed away today at the age of 86. We extend our deepest condolences to the Ditka family, his loved ones, and the generations of fans who were inspired by his unforgettable presence in our sport. Mike’s life was defined by an unyielding work ethic, a fierce love for the game, and a relentless determination that helped reshape American football.”

They went on to praise his time in New Orleans.

“We proudly honor his chapters as a head coach in New Orleans,” the statement reads. “While his time leading our franchise on the field was brief in longevity, his presence left an indelible mark on our organization. Mike approached his tenure with the Saints with the same bold authenticity and relentless drive that defined his entire career. Beyond the wins and losses, his genuine kindness, vibrant personality, and immense generosity to many within our facility created an enduring legacy that our staff and community still fondly remember.”

The Saints’ statement signed off with this line: “His contributions as a player, coach, and lifelong ambassador helped build the modern NFL, and his time in New Orleans will always remain a cherished part of our history.”

Not many NFL fans outside of New Orleans may remember Ditka’s time with the Saints, but as fans recall his greatness, they’ll always be a small part of his football journey that was spent in the Big Easy.