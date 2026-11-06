Saints Give Warning That Should Terrify Browns’ Shedeur Sanders

The New Orleans Saints have heard enough from Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With Sunday’s matchup approaching, veteran defensive end Carl Granderson made it clear that the Saints defense has taken notice of the quarterback’s recent comments.

Sanders raised eyebrows earlier this week when asked about New Orleans’ defense. Rather than offering a traditional scouting assessment, the second-year quarterback smiled and hinted that he had plenty to say but preferred keeping his thoughts private.

Granderson apparently wasn’t amused. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, the Saints pass rusher delivered a warning that should make Sanders understand the importance of backing up his confidence.

Saints’ Carl Granderson Fires Back at Shedeur Sanders

“We have a chip on our shoulder for sure,” Granderson said in comments shared by NOF Network. “They’ve been chirping a little bit. We see what the quarterback done said.”

Granderson made it clear that New Orleans intends to respond through its performance rather than continuing the conversation throughout the week.

“So we going to come in hot and ready to play,” Granderson continued. “It’s going to be a good game for sure.”

The remarks follow Sanders’ interesting response when reporters questioned his impressions of New Orleans’ defensive unit.

“When I smile, just know that means something,” Sanders said Wednesday. “I’m maturing, you know what I’m saying?”

Sanders never directly guaranteed victory or insulted an individual Saints defender. Nevertheless, his answer left enough room for interpretation that New Orleans apparently interpreted it as a challenge.

Shedeur Sanders Faces an Interesting Challenge Against Saints

The situation becomes even more compelling because Sanders will start Sunday’s game. Browns coach Todd Monken confirmed Friday that the former Colorado quarterback would replace Deshaun Watson, who remains in the concussion protocol.

Sanders enters the matchup looking to establish himself after an uneven rookie campaign. In seven starts during 2025, he went 3-4 while throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

New Orleans, meanwhile, has struggled defensively, surrendering approximately 372.7 yards per game entering Week 9. That production explains why Cleveland might see opportunities to attack the Saints.

However, struggling statistics do not guarantee an easy afternoon, especially against a defense openly discussing its motivation.

Granderson’s comments also highlight the emotional stakes surrounding Sunday’s contest. New Orleans enters the game at 2-5 but remains within striking distance of the NFC South lead. The Saints need results, not additional attention surrounding another quarterback’s confidence.

For Sanders, the opportunity is significant. A strong performance could strengthen his case for additional playing time, while another difficult outing would invite questions about his development.

Granderson has already made New Orleans’ intentions clear. Now Sanders must demonstrate whether his confidence translates when the football is snapped. The most baffling part of Sanders coming out and saying this is that it comes right after Jared Verse just learned what poking the bear and providing bulletin board material can do. The Steelers just sacked Watson eight times. Imagine how the Saints are going to treat Sanders if they get home on him.